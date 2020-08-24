Signed up, billed without permission: Xperience members transferred to Planet Fitness

He never was asked for permission to have an account opened at Planet Fitness. It just happened.

“It seemed underhanded … I didn’t see this coming,” Anders said.

In an email, Becky Zirlen, senior public relations manager at Planet Fitness, said: “Following the closure of Xperience Fitness in Mount Pleasant, XPerience Fitness members were transferred to Planet Fitness at 5748 Durand Ave in Racine. Former Xperience Fitness members who choose to cancel their membership can contact the Racine Planet Fitness or continue as a Planet Fitness Member at that location. All former XPerience Fitness members were given access to Black Card Membership amenities for the first month as a welcome gesture.”

The Journal Times then asked the follow-up question: “So did Planet Fitness just ‘purchase’ those memberships from XPerience? Or how did that transfer occur?” No reply was sent.

Legality questioned

“I’m kind of dumbfounded by this,” Anders said, unsure of the legality of Planet Fitness’s and Xperience Fitness’s actions. He added “I’m concerned other people are getting ripped off” if they don’t check their bank or credit card statements and thus don’t find out they’re being charged $10 a month by a gym they have never been to.