RACINE — As students and parents continue to experience transportation issues with Racine Unified and its new busing contractor, First Student, the district is expressing gratitude to its drivers.
Problems this week have included buses running late, sometimes by hours, students not being picked up and general confusion.
Chris Kemper, spokesman for First Student, said he didn’t want to blame all the issues on a shortage of drivers, but said that is the largest contributing factor. He estimated that the company was around 20 drivers short of being able to cover all of Unified’s routes. It currently has around 20 people in training, but not everyone typically makes it through the process.
“We want to sincerely thank our drivers who are showing up every day, putting in extra time and driving extra routes to safely get students to and from school,” said spokeswoman for Racine Unified, Stacy Tapp.
First Student is consolidating routes to ensure that all of them are covered, but that means individual drivers are working longer routes, and sometimes more than one.
“Bus drivers are feeling the stress right now and also working extra to help through these challenges,” Tapp said. “…Keeping up morale and showing the existing drivers our gratitude is extremely important to us.”
Kemper told The Journal Times that around 30 drivers that First Student expected to return to work after summer break did not, contributing to the lack of drivers, which is exacerbated by a national bus driver shortage.
In a 2018 survey by School Bus Fleet Magazine, 90% of school district respondents said they had a shortage of bus drivers and 67% reported a moderate to desperate shortage.
Kemper said First Student is continually recruiting, and would like to keep adding employees beyond just filling Unified’s routes, especially to ensure there are a surplus of drivers to fill in for sick days and call offs.
First Student is offering a starting wage of $17 hour and a $1,500 sign-on bonus for new drivers.
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
