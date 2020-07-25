Siena Catholic Schools aims for in-person lessons, will offer virtual option

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While plans aren’t yet set in stone, Siena Catholic Schools of Racine is aiming to give parents the option of in-person or virtual learning this fall.

“Kids learn best when they’re together, in community, in schools, with teachers,” said Brenda White, President of Siena Catholic Schools. “That’s always going to be our goal. But we have to be able to create the conditions for that to happen safely.”

Siena has a planning team with more than 35 members, including staff, administrators, teachers, board members and community members working on its back-to-school approach and is set to bring kids back in person “if at all possible.”

The team is striving to make a recommendation for a fall plan to Siena’s board by the end of July.

Siena, which runs five Catholic K-8 schools and St. Catherine’s High school, is working to be responsive to changes in conditions and guidelines, and is monitoring the plans of private and public schools in the area.

If Siena resumes in-person lessons, it will require students and staff to wear masks when they cannot socially distance. There will be exceptions for the systems youngest students and those with special needs.