RACINE — When Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Executive Director Zach Zdroik met with members of the closing Messiah Lutheran Church several months ago, he was told that some of the proceeds from the sale of the property would be going to VOW.

But he didn’t know how much.

So, when members of the church showed up Friday with a $40,000 check, it was a “humongous surprise.”

“This is very exciting,” Zdroik said. “This is coming at a good time for us.”

This is the second $40,000 donation to VOW this year. In March, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 294 also contributed that amount after a cardboard village sleepout event.

The money will allow VOW, 1624 Yout St., to expand its services to more veterans, Zdroik said.

“This year, it’s up there for groups donating, as the biggest,” Zdroik said.

‘Pleased to support’

Messiah Lutheran Church, 3015 Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, didn’t have enough members to keep the church going.

With Sunday service attendance dwindling to about 10, members decided to sell the church property.

It was purchased by RADD—Cerebral Palsy Agency Racine for $400,000.

RADD is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders, visual and hearing impairments, and other disabilities.

RADD plans to move from its Uptown Racine location and remodel the building, including installing air-conditioning.

RADD also has plans to offer programming and training at its new location.

Church members are dispersing throughout the community and going to other Lutheran churches, said Legacy Committee member Bette Lasch.

She said the committee selected VOW because several members are veterans and have contributed to VOW fundraisers.

“They felt it was important to have veterans that were not homeless and were able to find marketable employment,” Lasch said. “We thought it was good support of the veterans community of Racine.”

Lee Holm, president of Messiah Lutheran Church Council and chairman of the Legacy Committee, said the church likes “to support things that go on in the community.”

“We hope (VOW) can continue to meet the needs of the vets,” Holm said. “We are very pleased to support the tiny houses.”

The church’s Legacy Committee also plans to distribute proceeds from the sale to other community groups, including Racine Habitat for Humanity, and to set up a scholarship fund at Carthage College.

In photos and video: Riley Construction renovating tiny Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin home Watch now: Riley Construction renovates tiny home at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Riley Construction renovates Wheelchair ramps Riley Construction renovates Riley Construction renovates Riley Construction renovates Riley Construction renovates Riley Construction renovates Riley Construction renovates