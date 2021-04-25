Shutoff moratorium ends; late payments may result in energy shutoffs; government, nonprofits can help

We Energies also follows up with a phone call after the letter is sent, he said.

“It does not matter how big of a balance they have, they don’t have to pay right away,” Conway said. “They will hear from us first and we will have numerous attempts to contact them.”

We Energies usually has a winter moratorium so customers do not lose power when it’s coldest.

Conway said the typical winter moratorium was extended. It began in November 2019, continued all during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended along with the state’s moratorium.

“We’re sensitive that the pandemic has impacted every single person in some way, shape or form,” Conway said.

There are several payment plan options for those struggling, including smaller down payments and extension of payment deadlines.

There’s other utility payment assistance through government programs that We Energies can put customers in touch with, Conway said. Once a plan is in place, the customer is no longer at risk of disconnection.