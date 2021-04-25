Shutoff moratorium ends; late payments may result in energy shutoffs; government, nonprofits can help

Wisconsin residents who are late on their utility payments may face heat or electricity shutoffs with a yearlong moratorium having ended. However, assistance from local and state governments and nonprofits is available to help those struggling.
The state’s Public Service Commission voted last month to end the moratorium on shutoffs, effective April 15. The moratorium was meant to help people with less income as a result of COVID-19. In February, utilities (including water) reported 93,263 residential customers and 4,810 business customers statewide could face disconnection in Wisconsin.
A new PSC rule requires utility companies to submit disconnection plans before they turn off access to energy.
We Energies
We Energies had not disconnected any customers within the first eight days of the moratorium being at a halt. The company is sending letters to customers at risk this week.
As of Friday, We Energies had generated 55 notices for all of Racine and Kenosha counties as well as parts of Walworth and Milwaukee counties, said Brendan Conway, a We Energies spokesperson. He could not provide figures specific to Racine County.
“It’s a relatively small number,” Conway said. Overall, We Energies is planning on sending a few thousand notices out of 2.2 million customers across Wisconsin, he said.
We Energies also follows up with a phone call after the letter is sent, he said.
“It does not matter how big of a balance they have, they don’t have to pay right away,” Conway said. “They will hear from us first and we will have numerous attempts to contact them.”
We Energies usually has a winter moratorium so customers do not lose power when it’s coldest.
Conway said the typical winter moratorium was extended. It began in November 2019, continued all during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended along with the state’s moratorium.
“We’re sensitive that the pandemic has impacted every single person in some way, shape or form,” Conway said.
There are several payment plan options for those struggling, including smaller down payments and extension of payment deadlines.
There’s other utility payment assistance through government programs that We Energies can put customers in touch with, Conway said. Once a plan is in place, the customer is no longer at risk of disconnection.
“Disconnection always has been, always will be, a last resort,” Conway said. “There are more resources than ever before, and we don’t want people to be worried about this. We will work with every single customer and we want to make sure that everybody continues to have the energy they need.”
Assistance
One example of a government program offering assistance is the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which has expanded eligibility during the pandemic. WHEAP provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs and energy crisis situations.
The money comes from the state government, and there is a local office for Racine County residents.
A local WHEAP branch is located at Here to Help, an effort to reach families facing barriers to services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents can call 262-633-6000 to schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for WHEAP, or can apply for the program online at energybenefit.wi.gov. They can also call Here to Help at 262-638-6400.
Kerry Milkie, recently retired from the Youth and Family Division of Racine County but now working as coordinator for Racine County Here to Help, said county staff members have been making calls and connecting people with WHEAP.
“It’s very simple if they’ve applied before,” Milkie said. “We want to encourage everybody to get signed up or apply by May 15, when it ends. It may be the last opportunity to get people into the program.”
Here to Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers economic support services, veterans services, youth and family services, aging and disability resources, rental assistance, energy/utility assistance and more.
People who applied before but did not get aid may be eligible now, she said.
“They should call us because they could reapply for crisis money,” Milkie said. “Even if people owe a significant amount of dollars, they should call.”
Here to Help has mailed 5,500 paper applications to people who have not applied for the program and who may be eligible, encouraging them to apply. The organization will then call them as a follow-up, Milkie said.
“For families who may be struggling to get all their bills paid, applying for energy assistance may help alleviate one budget issue for that household. It’s one less thing to worry about,” she said.
On the federal level, more funds are coming as a result of the COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden in March. That act includes $21.6 billion for rent and utilities assistance.
On a more local level, the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund is a nonprofit that assists high-risk, elderly and low-income families whose incomes cannot keep up with the escalating costs of their energy bills. Residents at risk of experiencing a significant energy burden and whose gross income is within the WHEAP guidelines can apply for aid.
For example, a one-person household monthly income must be at or below $2,490.08 to qualify, and a household of four must be at or below the monthly income of $4,788.67 to qualify. See additional guidelines at kwwf.org/apply.