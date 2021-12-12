Shuffling the deck | Redesigned school report cards, pandemic shift Racine County schools' hierarchies

RACINE — With new report cards and a pandemic to boot, Racine County’s school district hierarchy has shuffled. But some things remain constant.

Despite the changes to the report and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has remained the same: The highest rated district in the county, which also happens to be the smallest. The Norway J7 district, which consists of Drought Elementary School, has “exceeded expectations” or “significantly exceeded expectations” since the 2012-2013 school year.

For the past two report card years, Drought Elementary has been at the head of the pack and “significantly exceeded expectations,” something Superintendent and Principal Carrie Reid believes is a product of the small class sizes and nearly constant teaching staff.

“Our goal for the year is never to score the highest report card or anything like that, but we have sort of this utopic environment for learning,” Reid said. “Because we have smaller class sizes, we have staff members who have been on staff for a number of years, and we really have had these strong roots in relationships with our kids,” Reid said.

There is no doubt that the Norway J7 district is small, spanning a whole 9 square acres and serving about 100 K-8 students, which allows for more individualized attention for students. Besides their numbers, Reid also pointed to a supportive community and school board that promote the “utopic” learning environment.

Outside of being proud of the district’s report card, Reid said the school is excited about being back to in-person education and resuming events, such as Thursday night’s holiday concert.

“We’re just very much looking forward to seeing all the parents together in one spot, and just the the warmth and excitement that everybody brings,” Reid said. “It’s my favorite event of the year, the holiday concert.”

What’s in a report card?

School report cards focus on four priority areas and previously included student achievement, school growth, closing gaps, and on-track/ postsecondary readiness. Target group outcomes replaced closing gaps and focuses “on students in the school with test scores in the lowest quartile” in order to “focus support on the learners who need it most, while also improving outcomes for all students,” according to DPI.

Per state statutes, different areas of the report card are weighted differently based on the unique challenges some districts face.

For example: Districts that have a higher proportion of economically disadvantaged students receive a higher weight in the growth area, according to DPI, allowing “schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level.”

Another change for the year was a disclaimer: It urges caution when interpreting the report, given the pandemic’s impact on students’ learning the last two school years, a fact that was heavily emphasized by the Burlington Area School District, which dropped from “exceeds expectations” to “meets expectations,” and the Racine Unified School District, which stayed at the “meets few expectations” rating.

“While we are disappointed in our results, we also must acknowledge that our students were out of school for nearly a full year,” RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email. “They came back to school and immediately took the Forward Exam. For some students, this was the first computer-based exam they had ever taken.”

BASD also reportedly found errors in how its data was calculated, specifically its graduation rate and absentee data, errors that the district is hoping to correct, according to district communication with families. For instance, special-needs students in the PAC House program, which serves students ages 18-21, were reported as dropouts rather than continuing their education, according to the district.

As DPI and school districts contend, the report cards are only one way of measuring a district’s, or a school’s, success.

“This report card is arguably somewhat superficial to a degree, because there are things that we don’t ever see,” RUSD Board member Scott Coey said at a recent meeting.

But, when DPI began the renovation process of its report cards in 2019, the Office of Educational Accountability convened an Accountability Advisory Group of public and choice school leaders, along with other stakeholders, to develop and implement the report card improvements, according to DPI Spokesperson Chris Bucher.

After meeting throughout 2020, a preview report card was released in January 2021, after which Bucher said the department sought public feedback via survey before finalizing the new report cards.

“Ultimately, our goal throughout this improvement process has been to make report cards more reliable, actionable, and user-friendly to schools, districts, and the public,” Bucher said in an email.

