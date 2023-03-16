RACINE — Spring is right around the corner, but the snow hasn’t stopped a few area skaters from tearing things up.

Connor Jurena and Jayden Erickson spent Tuesday afternoon at the B3 Skate Park, 800 Pershing Park, doing tricks on their gear and enjoying the day. The two have been to the park a couple times this year already, saying they don’t really mind the snow.

“It’s an obstacle, you gotta watch out for it,” Jurena, who came to the park on scooter, said about the snow.

“You just go around it, it normally gets shoveled up,” Erickson, who rode on a BMX bike, added.

Erickson says most of the park’s regulars go to 4Seasons Skate Park in Milwaukee in the winter, but there are around a dozen skaters who still go out and do tricks at the outdoor park during during the season.

Jurena calls the regular outdoor skaters a little family and looks forward to warmer weather.

“Spring is coming,” Jurena said. “It’s gotta be.”

