Connor Jurena performs a trick on his scooter Wednesday at B3 Skate Park, 800 Pershing Park. Jurena has been to the park a couple of times this year. Now that spring is around the corner, Jurena is happy to see the other regulars, who he considers a little family, return to the park.
Jayden Erickson lands a trick on his BMX bike Wednesday at B3 Skate Park. Erickson likes to come by the park to do tricks, even during the winter. He and other regulars at the park see the snow as an obstacle to avoid when doing stunts and tricks.
RACINE — Spring is right around the corner, but the snow hasn’t stopped a few area skaters from tearing things up.
Connor Jurena and Jayden Erickson spent Tuesday afternoon at the B3 Skate Park, 800 Pershing Park, doing tricks on their gear and enjoying the day. The two have been to the park a couple times this year already, saying they don’t really mind the snow.
“It’s an obstacle, you gotta watch out for it,” Jurena, who came to the park on scooter, said about the snow.
“You just go around it, it normally gets shoveled up,” Erickson, who rode on a BMX bike, added.
Erickson says most of the park’s regulars go to 4Seasons Skate Park in Milwaukee in the winter, but there are around a dozen skaters who still go out and do tricks at the outdoor park during during the season.
