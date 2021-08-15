'Showing respect for our fallen veterans:' Racine Veterans Honor Guard is always there; new members sought

RACINE — The Racine Veterans Honor Guard will show up to a requested military funeral service and give their respect to the friends and families of deceased veterans, regardless of weather conditions.
“This is a very dedicated group,” said Don Scott, president of the Honor Guard. “These men and women give up their weekends and go out in the cold, rain and even when there’s 100 percent humidity.”
The Honor Guard is a group of 15 honorably discharged veterans that provides honorary funeral services, such as the playing of “Taps” and the ceremonial folding and presentation of the American flag.
The members include a mix of veterans from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
This specific Honor Guard has been around since the late 1970s after Racine went nearly two years without one.
Today, the Honor Guard is currently looking for new recruits to join the team, particularly younger men and women who’ve served.
At the moment, the average member is around 70 years old and the team worries that if there aren’t more new recruits, the Honor Guard could disband.
“We hear from so many funeral directors and families how appreciative they are of the Honor Guard,” said Scott. “We would hate to see this go away.”
On average, the team pays their respects at 90 to 100 ceremonies a year. These ceremonies are usually hosted from Friday to Sunday, with some exceptions occurring during the week.
The Veterans Honor Guard not only attends funerals, but serves as a Color Guard for celebratory events like Bucks games, Racine Raiders games, Veteran’s Day and parades.
There are a few procedures put into place in order to become an Honor Guard member to ensure dedication to the job.
Applicants must provide DD 214 papers — your discharge papers that show you’re an honorably discharged veteran — attend two ceremonies to understand what the Honor Guard actually does, and lastly, complete a rifle training session with Scott.
“Once you’ve done your rifle training and attended two services, that shows you’re probably going to stick around,” Scott laughs. “That’s when I refer you to our quartermaster and you sign up and get fitted for your uniform.”
Scott mentioned that he urges more individuals to sign up not only because of the impact it has on the families, but the value it will provide in their lives.
“I always tell the team this ceremony is a once-in-a-lifetime ceremony,” said Scott. “You’re showing respect for our fallen veterans.”
If interested in joining this group of dedicated men and women, contact Don Scott at donald.scott2@icloud.com.