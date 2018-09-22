RACINE — Zeus, a blue-and-gold macaw, goes everywhere with his owner Bill Friend, a former Racinian.
That included Party on the Pavement on Saturday in Downtown Racine. The event, hosted by Downtown Racine Corp., is billed as Racine’s largest street festival.
Zeus, 4, rode on his owner’s shoulder as Friend, along with his wife and daughter, perused the festival that featured food and retail vendors, musical entertainment and BMX and aerial arts performances. Friend and Zeus made frequent stops as Friend fielded questions and heard requests to pet the large, brightly-colored parrot.
The most common questions from curious passersby, according to Friend are:
“Is he real?” “Does he talk?” and “Does he bite?”
Friend said the answer to all three is yes, and that’s why he prefers that people don’t pet Zeus, as he’s capable of breaking a person’s finger with his beak.
“He can say a couple of dozen words,” Friend said.
Zeus also waves, shakes hands, blows kisses and rolls over.
A common phrase is “I love you.”
He also instructs Friend’s dogs to go out when it’s time to “go potty,” Friend said.
People often don’t believe that Zeus can talk.
“Out in public, he’s shy,” Friend said.
But once the bird is alone with the family, he becomes much chattier.
Although many pet birds have clipped wings to keep them from flying away, Zeus’s wings are intact. The bird is trained to fly a couple of hundred feet away from his owners and to come back when called. During the festival, Friend kept Zeus on a tether.
Friend, who attended Horlick High School, and his wife, Dawn, are originally from Racine, but now they travel the United States in an RV with their parrots and dogs. Friend works in IT for an oilfield company, so he can do his job from anywhere with an internet connection.
Friend said that Zeus had traveled across the United States five or six times in his life.
Friend decided to purchase Zeus because having a blue-and-gold macaw, native to Central and South America, was on his bucket list.
“I could afford a bird, but not a Lamborghini,” he said.
Friend and his wife moved away from Racine about 11 years ago but are back temporarily to help out his mother-in-law, who is ill.
Friend typically uses the pronoun “he” when referring to Zeus, but he doesn’t actually know the bird’s sex, as a DNA test is needed to determine it.
