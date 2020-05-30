Should you sing at church this weekend? At least one Racine area church won't allow it.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Having parishioners sit one pew apart, encouraging the wearing of masks and limiting the number of attendees are the norm. But some churches are going further. At St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., singing won’t be allowed by the congregation.
Even while wearing a cloth mask, which is effective at preventing most liquid droplets from escaping through the mouth and potentially infecting others with a virus, it’s still difficult to guarantee that droplets aren’t being expelled while someone is singing.
“We are saying we will not allow parishioners to sing during Mass … When people sing, they may spread the virus around,” said Rev. Yamid Blanco, pastor at St. Paul the Apostle and at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. “It’s a new beginning. Things will probably be different from now on.”
Saturday will be the first time full in-person Catholic Masses with more than nine parishioners will be held within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in more than two months. Catholics in the archdiocese are still absolved of their obligation to attend Mass until July 5, Archbishop Jerome Listecki has decreed.
Although singing is a central part of many Christian services, churches are asking their congregants — excluding a single cantor and the pastor — to refrain.
In some regions of Germany, no singing is allowed at churches. Those decisions followed more than three-fourths of the 78-member choir at Berlin’s Protestant cathedral testing positive for the virus.
The Washington Post reported that “the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Metropolitan New York Synod will recommend that churches refrain from singing and that if music is performed during a service, it should be a solo instrument or something recorded.”
The Los Angeles Times reported that a single choir practice in early March led to a large outbreak with at least two deaths. Another choir practice led to 52 infections, three hospitalizations and two deaths in Mount Vernon in Washington State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle still isn’t opening churches except for “drive-in spiritual services” and for in-person gatherings of five or fewer, even though President Donald Trump declared places of worship to be essential and Washington’s governor said that religious congregations could meet again.
Although the CDC’s guidance for places of worship includes advisories that are being widely followed, such as removing songbooks from worship areas and forgoing rituals that involve handshaking, the CDC doesn’t have any guidance about singing.
Thankful for precautions
Kristine Phillips, who is in her 60s and lives in Mount Pleasant, said she has been glad when churches such as her own, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, instituted precautions. She’s enjoyed “drive-in” parking lot church, through which she has felt both safe and spiritually fulfilled.
“At first I thought it was silly, but it turned out to be really, really wonderful,” Phillips said. “It was heartening to see my friends who I usually see every weekend and see that they were OK.”
At St. Paul, Father Yamid said he has “mixed feelings” about getting back in front of a congregation again. He will perform two weekend Masses at St. Paul the Apostle and another two at St. Louis. Even with reduced capacities, he could be in the same room with as many as 600 other people combined across the four church services.
“I am very, very, very excited to open the church for people again … but a little afraid also for me, too,” he said. “If I get sick, who will do the sacraments?”
Phillips won’t be returning for indoor church services this weekend. She takes care of her in-laws, who are in their 80s. Going to an in-person service even with additional safety protocols and a reduced maximum capacity would increase the risk that Phillips would come in contact with the novel coronavirus. That would put her in-laws’ lives at more risk.
This weekend, she’ll be watching the service from home via livestream.
