Should you sing at church this weekend? At least one Racine area church won't allow it.

Although the CDC’s guidance for places of worship includes advisories that are being widely followed, such as removing songbooks from worship areas and forgoing rituals that involve handshaking, the CDC doesn’t have any guidance about singing.

Thankful for precautions

Kristine Phillips, who is in her 60s and lives in Mount Pleasant, said she has been glad when churches such as her own, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, instituted precautions. She’s enjoyed “drive-in” parking lot church, through which she has felt both safe and spiritually fulfilled.

“At first I thought it was silly, but it turned out to be really, really wonderful,” Phillips said. “It was heartening to see my friends who I usually see every weekend and see that they were OK.”

At St. Paul, Father Yamid said he has “mixed feelings” about getting back in front of a congregation again. He will perform two weekend Masses at St. Paul the Apostle and another two at St. Louis. Even with reduced capacities, he could be in the same room with as many as 600 other people combined across the four church services.