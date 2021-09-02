Should non-vaccinated city employees be tested weekly for COVID? City Council defers decision

RACINE — The City Council decided on a split vote Tuesday to defer a policy change that would have required city employees to COVID test weekly if they are not vaccinated.
The council voted 8-6 to defer the resolution in order to give the city time to meet with the unions representing the Racine police and fire departments. That meeting occurred Thursday; no update was available as The Journal Times went to press regarding what came out of those conversations.
“I say we defer this item until that happens,” Alderman Jeff Coe said of Thursday’s meeting with the unions. “Let’s see if we can work together and come up with an agreement.”
Coe explained the deferment would give the city time to work with its employees, which could go a long way toward improving morale.
City Administrator Paul Vornholt explained the policy itself was not an issue regarding the unions. Rather, what needed to be discussed was the impact of the policy, for which they might have a right to bargain.
Under the proposal, an employee who is not vaccinated would have to test on their own time, but the tests are free.
Safety
City leaders said they decided to pursue the policy not just for the safety of city staff but also for the community interacting with staff.
John Tate II, the president of the City Council, voted against deferment.
He noted the two departments subject to the collective bargaining meeting on Thursday were also “the most public-facing entities we have” and that they also are the departments “lagging behind other city departments in vaccination rates.”
Tate continued: “Their only job is to act directly with people, whether that’s in a crisis, or a law enforcement action, or some sort of community engagement — they’re only interacting with people.”
In May, the City of Racine Public Health Department reported that 66% of city staff members had been vaccinated, but that percentage was dragged down by the Racine Police Department where only 51% of employees had been vaccinated against COVID. At that time, 63% of Racine Fire Department employees had been vaccinated.
Updated vaccination percentages for city employees were not made available.
“Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information to provide on employee vaccinations than what you already reported in May,” Cody Pearce, an epidemiologist with the City of Racine Public Health Department, said in an email Wednesday. “We expect that the rates are now slightly higher than they were several months ago based on overall vaccination trends, but don’t have solid data to report on that. With the proposed testing policy, the Public Health Department does not have plans to update these numbers in the future.”
New policy
The resolution presented Tuesday reiterated the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s emphasis that vaccination was one critical tool among several to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which in turn protects those who cannot be vaccinated due to their age or medical conditions, in part by not using up the limited resources of health systems treating people for COVID-19 who could have gotten vaccinated but chose not to.
Professionals with the CDC have said vaccinations, masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing are all important in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution read, in part, “the refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine not only endangers individuals, but the entire community, and further jeopardizes the progress made against the public health emergency by allowing the virus to transmit more freely and mutate into more transmissible or deadly variants.”