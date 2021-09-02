Should non-vaccinated city employees be tested weekly for COVID? City Council defers decision

RACINE — The City Council decided on a split vote Tuesday to defer a policy change that would have required city employees to COVID test weekly if they are not vaccinated.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

The council voted 8-6 to defer the resolution in order to give the city time to meet with the unions representing the Racine police and fire departments. That meeting occurred Thursday; no update was available as The Journal Times went to press regarding what came out of those conversations.

“I say we defer this item until that happens,” Alderman Jeff Coe said of Thursday’s meeting with the unions. “Let’s see if we can work together and come up with an agreement.”

Coe explained the deferment would give the city time to work with its employees, which could go a long way toward improving morale.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt explained the policy itself was not an issue regarding the unions. Rather, what needed to be discussed was the impact of the policy, for which they might have a right to bargain.

Under the proposal, an employee who is not vaccinated would have to test on their own time, but the tests are free.

Safety