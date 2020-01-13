Should elected officials be allowed to phone into meetings? Rules vary

Racine County Board

In an email, Attorney Michael Lanzdorf explained: “Generally speaking, physical presence (by County Board supervisors) is required in order to participate at a properly called meeting.”

City of Racine

Shannon Powell, communications director for the city, said that in his one-and-a-half years with the city, he has no recollection of anyone actually calling in to a meeting.

The City of Racine doesn’t have anything in its ordinances or procedures that differs from Wisconsin state law, City Attorney Scott Letteney said. As such, calling in is allowed for city aldermen.

In an email, Letteney explained that, “If a member of a governmental body were to appear by telephone, there would have to be sufficient technology to assure that the person on the phone could hear and participate in everything that is occurring in the meeting room and that everyone attending the meeting in-person could hear everything said on the telephone.”

However, Letteney said that “there is a related issue” for whether aldermen calling in should still count toward reaching a quorum — Robert’s Rules of Order, the rules largely guiding parliamentary procedure across the U.S., isn’t particularly clear on the issue.