Should children be given bulletproof backpacks? How can schools be safer? Racine area officials respond

There’s some political agreement that, in short, “something must be done” to stem the school shooting epidemic the United States has found itself in. What that “something” is varies wildly.

In an interview Wednesday, Henry Perez — a Racine alderman, retired Miami police officer and current special education teacher at Jerstad-Agerholm School — suggested schools provide students with bulletproof backpacks. He noted they cost approximately $90 each, cheaper than the laptops many students are provided with.

The sales of bulletproof backpacks are already spiking this week, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

When asked how children might react to (and be fearful of) being given bulletproof gear just to go to school, Perez said students should be told “We love you so much. That’s why we want to protect you.”

In mandatory training within Racine Unified School District, Perez noted that teachers have been told that they should develop lesson plans as if all students have trauma, since so many already do. “We’re developing our lesson plans with that idea in mind.

“But, what would happen if there was more trauma in schools? We have to minimize that.”

Perez, like many others, have asserted there’s no way to stop mass shootings. “I’m not about taking away the guns, because I don’t think they’re going to go away … You have to take the initiative to protect yourself. The police cannot always be everywhere all the time,” he said. “Make sure that everybody (in the school) is on board with ‘Nobody gets in through the doors who shouldn’t be.’ … Don’t make it look like a prison, but we have to care for thousands of kids.”

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agreed. “The idea that we are going to take a heinous act like this and find some kind of logical way to prevent it 100% of the time, I just don’t see that occurring,” Vos told the Associated Press Thursday.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, told a reporter there “are three key things” government should be doing in response to the shootings. They are:

Expanding the use of school resource officers, Providing more mental health supports in schools, And, as Steil put it, “We need to get serious about individuals who are illegally using guns across our country.”

Vos also said he would be open to allowing teachers to carry firearms on school grounds, saying it “should be on the table.” Previous similar proposals haven’t gotten far in Wisconsin’s Legislature and assuredly would be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former science teacher and state superintendent.

Others, including Evers and current State Superintendent Jill Underly, have called for stricter gun laws.

“What type of society are we, and what does that say about us as a civilization, if we refuse to support policies that protect lives and instead strengthen laws that value weapons more? Our students cannot learn if they are not alive. It sickens me that I have to say that, but I will keep saying it until our kids are safe,” Underly said in a statement Wednesday.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes on Wednesday told Naomi Kowles, an investigative journalist with Madison’s WISC-TV, that, regarding the Second Amendment, “What was written in 1789 may not be appropriate for 2022 unless we’re OK with kids being killed.”

Barnes noted that there are limits on free speech, and thus argued that governments should be open to limiting the Second Amendment further too, in the interest of public safety. “You have the right to freedom of speech, but you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater,” Barnes said. “You have the right to the Second Amendment, but we don’t expect you to come into a school and use an automatic weapon with unlimited capacity and kill people.”

Steil disagrees. He said Friday, “I don’t believe we need to restrict people’s freedoms and liberties from their Second Amendment rights.”

The shooter who killed 21 in Uvalde before being killed by police legally bought two assault rifles on his 18th birthday, the first day he was legally allowed to buy them, Texas state Sen. John Whitmire told media outlets this week; the gunman is also believed to have bought several hundred rounds of ammunition legally.

Besides beefing up school defenses, such as ensuring all entry points from the outside are locked and equipping teachers to quickly barricade doors, Perez said that more prevention work needs to be done. That includes funding mental health supports for children.

Perez is a vocal supporter of keeping police officers in schools and thinks there should be more.

In U.S. jurisdictions, there are typically between 2 and 3 law enforcement officers per 1,000 people, according to data analysis from Governing.com. But for RUSD’s three main high schools, there are three SROs for approximately 4,700 students; although, while cities have law enforcement presence 24/7, schools are really only populated five days a week, nine months a year, for about 10 hours a day.

A handful of school districts in the U.S. — including in Albuquerque and Atlanta — have their own police departments, separate from the area municipal PD. Perez argues that should be allowed in Wisconsin and said he is talking with state legislators about changing laws to allow districts to create their own police departments.

Initial reports indicate that the school resource officer Robb Elementary in Uvalde wasn’t on campus when the gunman arrived, and that other officers arrived and formed a perimeter or staged within the school for more than half an hour before breaching the door to the classroom where 19 fourth-graders were murdered. Before even making entry to the building Tuesday morning, the shooter was reportedly outside the school firing his rifle for 12 minutes.

The exact timeline of events remains unclear. Texas law enforcement officials have repeatedly contradicted one another about what happened before, during and after the massacre.

The response of law enforcement has been sharply criticized. At least one parent outside the school was handcuffed for trying to pass a police line while officers waited to enter the school, fearing for their own safety as killings were ongoing and children were bleeding out.

Perez, who is also a pastor, repeated the old Christian phrase: prayer without action is not prayer.

“We hurt for the children and the teachers … Our children are traumatized. We need to be strong but thoughts and prayers alone will not defeat the evil that exists,” Perez wrote in a public Facebook post this week, in which he also wrote about the bulletproof backpack idea and allowing schools to have their own police departments. “We must harden our school targets and strengthen our responses.”

