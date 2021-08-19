 Skip to main content
Should Americans get a third COVID-19 shot soon? This local elected official already has
CALEDONIA — The director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next few weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. But extra doses of the vaccine — a third shot for many — are already being allowed. At least one local government official recently received her third dose.

Fran Martin, Caledonia trustee, 2018 photo

Martin

After Caledonia Trustee Fran Martin first received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in February and got her second in March, she received a third one Monday.

“It was a very simple process,” Martin said. She got the shot at a local CVS Pharmacy.

Delta variant is ‘nasty’

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said there is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness and the delta variant is a “nasty one” to deal with.

“The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward,” he said.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said people with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

Transplant recipients and other people with weakened immune systems may not have gotten enough protection from vaccines to begin with, health experts fear.

They can now receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot as part of their initial series of shots needed for them to be fully vaccinated. For those with normal immune systems, boosters are given much later after full vaccination — not to establish protection, but to increase it.

Sixty-seven-year-old Barbara Creed got a lung transplant in May 2020 when no visitors were allowed inside. It was the longest time she had been apart from her husband, Bob, during their entire 47-year marriage. But because she's immunocompromised, her immune system response wasn't as strong after her first two shots. So, she's at greater risk of getting infected with COVID. "Inside our house, I'm not so worried. We keep it pretty clean, it's once you leave the house that you have to be concerned," she said. On Friday, the CDC recommended a third MRNA dose for people like her. Barbara plans to get shot number three on Monday. Patients 12 and older who have had organ transplants, are on steroids, had stem cells transplants in the past two years, are advanced or untreated HIV patients or are undergoing treatments for cancer and blood disorders are eligible for a third dose. The CDC says this third dose is not for people with chronic illness like asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

‘Don’t want anyone else to get it’

Martin may have been one of those falling into the “not yet fully vaccinated” category, even after she received her two shots. She is immunocompromised and got a bone marrow transplant in 2007.

At a Caledonia Village Board meeting Monday, she shared she got her third shot and supported Village Administrator Kathy Kasper’s reinstatement of a mask mandate at the Caledonia Village Hall.

She said her COVID concerns are not only for her own safety but also everyone else’s: “Our neighbor was extremely ill with COVID. I just don’t want anyone else to get it.”

Martin checked with her physician who encouraged her to get a third shot, she said. She went to the Central Racine County Health Department’s website (crchd.com), clicked on COVID-19 vaccine info page and found a clinic.

She got the Moderna vaccine her first two times, so she made sure to select a location that had the same pharmaceutical for her third. Clinicians were aware it was her third shot, she said.

Her side effects after the third jab included only a sore arm and minor fatigue that lasted a day, she said.

Martin has a background in biological sciences and said she’s capable of looking at scientific literature.

“I’m not a medical expert,” she said, “but I very much trust Dr. Fauci and our health care providers — not the politicians.”

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Where to get vaccinated now

Regency Mall: Tuesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Thursdays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.), walk-ins welcome, ages 12-17 must be accompanied by parent/guardian

Schedule appointment at City Hall: Visit racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php, email publichealth@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9201.

Get vaccinated at home: Available for homebound individuals living in Racine County through a partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Ascension, and Hometown Pharmacy. Call 262-636-3200 for an appointment or visit bit.ly/37hjJo2 for more information in English and en Español.

Other options listed at: CRCHD.com/covid-19-vaccine

Find a provider through the CDC Vaccine Finder: vaccines.gov

Find a provider through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry: Visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064.

