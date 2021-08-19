Should Americans get a third COVID-19 shot soon? This local elected official already has

CALEDONIA — The director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next few weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. But extra doses of the vaccine — a third shot for many — are already being allowed. At least one local government official recently received her third dose.
After Caledonia Trustee Fran Martin first received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in February and got her second in March, she received a third one Monday.
“It was a very simple process,” Martin said. She got the shot at a local CVS Pharmacy.
Delta variant is ‘nasty’
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said there is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness and the delta variant is a “nasty one” to deal with.
“The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward,” he said.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said people with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.
Transplant recipients and other people with weakened immune systems may not have gotten enough protection from vaccines to begin with, health experts fear.
They can now receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot as part of their initial series of shots needed for them to be fully vaccinated. For those with normal immune systems, boosters are given much later after full vaccination — not to establish protection, but to increase it.
‘Don’t want anyone else to get it’
Martin may have been one of those falling into the “not yet fully vaccinated” category, even after she received her two shots. She is immunocompromised and got a bone marrow transplant in 2007.
At a Caledonia Village Board meeting Monday, she shared she got her third shot and supported Village Administrator Kathy Kasper’s reinstatement of a mask mandate at the Caledonia Village Hall.
She said her COVID concerns are not only for her own safety but also everyone else’s: “Our neighbor was extremely ill with COVID. I just don’t want anyone else to get it.”
Martin checked with her physician who encouraged her to get a third shot, she said. She went to the Central Racine County Health Department’s website (crchd.com), clicked on COVID-19 vaccine info page and found a clinic.
She got the Moderna vaccine her first two times, so she made sure to select a location that had the same pharmaceutical for her third. Clinicians were aware it was her third shot, she said.
Her side effects after the third jab included only a sore arm and minor fatigue that lasted a day, she said.
Martin has a background in biological sciences and said she’s capable of looking at scientific literature.
“I’m not a medical expert,” she said, “but I very much trust Dr. Fauci and our health care providers — not the politicians.”
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Getting vaccinated at Festival Hall
Free parking near Festival Hall for those getting vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Temperature check
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Cleaning before the needle
Watch now: Cindy Evans says “I want life to be back to whatever normal will be"
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Watch now: "I’m really, really relieved," says Roxanne Shuebel of Racine after getting her second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Trapp Goldbourne after getting his first dose
Candies and stickers for the vaccinated
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Larry Bannister
Watch now: Larry Bannister, who survived polio as a youngster, tells young people "Don't be stupid" and to get vaccinated against COVD-19
Vaccinations at Festival Hall
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.