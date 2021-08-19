Should Americans get a third COVID-19 shot soon? This local elected official already has

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said people with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

Transplant recipients and other people with weakened immune systems may not have gotten enough protection from vaccines to begin with, health experts fear.

They can now receive a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot as part of their initial series of shots needed for them to be fully vaccinated. For those with normal immune systems, boosters are given much later after full vaccination — not to establish protection, but to increase it.

‘Don’t want anyone else to get it’

Martin may have been one of those falling into the “not yet fully vaccinated” category, even after she received her two shots. She is immunocompromised and got a bone marrow transplant in 2007.

At a Caledonia Village Board meeting Monday, she shared she got her third shot and supported Village Administrator Kathy Kasper’s reinstatement of a mask mandate at the Caledonia Village Hall.