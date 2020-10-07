Short-term closure upcoming along Highway 38

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation notified motorists of an upcoming short-term closure of Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue) in Racine County in a press release issued Monday.

On Monday, crews will begin replacement of a roadway structure that carries a small creek under Highway 38, which is located between 4 Mile Road and Northwestern Avenue. Work is scheduled to be complete by the week of Oct. 26. This schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change, the press release said.

During the full closure of the roadway at the structure, motorists will be detoured along County Road G, Highway 31 and Highway 38. Local access up to the structure will be maintained.

More information on traffic conditions, work zones and travel times can be found at www.511wi.gov.

