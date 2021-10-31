Editor’s Note: This report includes mentions of suicide.

At the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Animal Hospital of Union Grove was struggling to acquire single-dose syringes for vaccines to give to their four-legged patients. They had all been going toward the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the summer, staff at Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center in Mount Pleasant were worried they would run out of euthanasia doses for their patients. Drs. Melissa Gallick and Morgan McCoy were only able to prepare for the anticipated shortage by catching word of it through online message boards and ordering more than they needed.

They were never in a situation where they couldn’t administer euthanasia, but “it was really close. Closer than we ever would like to be,” said Gallick.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, and even now, animal hospitals and clinics still faced challenges of staff shortages and supply shortages. A Journal Times reporter spoke with veterinarians in the area who shared that they’re also short on time and mental wellness.

Short-staffed

The veterinary industry has long struggled with a flow of new veterinarians, contributing to the worsening shortage seen today, said AHUG Practice Manager Diana Colombus; the pandemic exacerbated this issue.

Today’s Veterinary Business, a journal for veterinarians, reported in February that there are approximately 3,000 to 5,000 veterinary positions needed, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the number’s only going to get bigger.

One contributing factor is the paradox of veterinary education — it may be too expensive, leaving students with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, and there aren’t many veterinary schools in the country.

The average cost of four years in veterinary school is anywhere between $200,000 to $275,000, according to the VIN Foundation.

According to the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, there are only 32 schools or colleges of veterinary medicine (CVMs) in the U.S. that are accredited or have accreditation pending.

“Those colleges probably take maybe 80 to 100 students in their graduating class, so that’s a significant problem,” Colombus said.

Margaret A. Regner-Hodge, an associate veterinarian at the Milwaukee Vet Clinic, said when she graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison, there were 82 students in her class — “and that was 25 years ago.”

Low on supplies

Other than single-dose syringes and euthanasia doses, all three veterinary clinics reported being short on special, prescription-based pet food.

“These animals have to eat very specific diets for very specific reasons. And when they can’t get their food that creates some issues,” Colombus said. To circumvent that, veterinarians are recommending alternatives that may cause side effects like vomiting and diarrhea, but still work.

It can be a challenge, though, for some pets who “medically manage with those diets,” McCoy said.

It’s also hard for veterinarians to get their hands on surgical/exam gloves, and other safety equipment. When certain things are in short supply or anticipated to face a shortage, the staff at Magnolia Springs orders more than they need to.

“But then sometimes those overages expire … and then you have to toss that, it just seems so wasteful. But until we can get to a point where we can trust that the products we need are going to be there, you have to overbuy,” McCoy said. “And I think that’s part of the problem of why we’re experiencing shortages, because everybody seems to be holding on to more stuff.”

As far as the near euthanasia dose shortage, Gallick had been reading message boards online when she saw the predictions — something she often does to keep up with the industry. Her vigilance saved Magnolia Springs from running out from euthanasia doses.

“There are probably places that did run out,” McCoy said.

In May, the American Animal Hospital Association reported that the shortage of pentobarbital solution — the drug for animal euthanasia — was never really announced in an effort to keep clinics and hospitals from hoarding. Most people found out through social media.

“We just got really lucky. We were getting really low and then all of a sudden, our allotments started to come back,” Gallick said. “If that would have gone on for another maybe two or three months, we would have been in a really bad situation.”

Burnout, compassion fatigue

Amid the shortages of staff and equipment, time spent outside of work and overall mental wellness are also in short supply. All sources spoken to mentioned a devastating fact: Veterinary professionals are among the professions with the highest suicide rates.

An Auburn University study, conducted from 2003 to 2014, that “1.6 times as many male veterinarians and 2.4 times as many female veterinarians died by suicide than did members of the general population. During that same period, 5 times as many male veterinary technicians and 2.3 times as many female technicians died by suicide than expected.”

So burnout and compassion fatigue — the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of helping others typically associated with a stressful work environment, lack of resources, excessive hours or traumatic experiences — have been another looming issue in the veterinary industry.

Regner-Hodge, who owned her own practices in Kenosha County before closing down in 2018, said she used to work 60 hours a week. She only recently cut that number in half with the pandemic when she realized it was taking a toll on her mental health.

“I never heard of (compassion fatigue) before the pandemic, but I told my husband, ‘I’m there. I’m beyond that,’” Regner-Hodge said. “(Veterinarians) will always put an animal’s well-being in front of their own.”

Regner-Hodge said veterinarians euthanizing animals is “extremely unnatural for a human to do. At that moment, the animal is suffering, and I need to be that voice for them. But the entire situation with the family is horrible. And you have to leave them to go to your next appointment. It’s not natural to accept sadness like that.”

When she cut her hours in half, though, Regner-Hodge said her family could notice the difference in her mental health. “I didn’t realize it, but my family sees a completely different me.”

She said mental health wasn’t discussed when she was in school; now, she’s seeing that it’s being covered. It’s making younger veterinarians aware of their limits.

Pay and education

Regner-Hodge said as older generations of veterinarians retire, the industry is going to need younger or newer veterinarians to step up.

What might be holding them back, though, could be the money made. At rural clinics like AHUG, Colombus acknowledged they may not be able to pay top dollar in comparison to larger corporations. But, she noted, other benefits her single-doctor practice can offer — like mentorship and community.

“Yes, dollars are important, because a lot of times they come out of veterinary school and they’ve got $100,000 in veterinary college expenses,” Colombus said. “But at the same time … you’re going to need some better mentoring to be able to polish up on your client, communication skills, surgical skills.

“You’re going to need to be working pretty closely with somebody to help gain the experience and knowledge … So, look for those mentoring opportunities.”

Coming together

Colombus said what’s kept the staff at AHUG going despite the trials of the pandemic is staying a team.

“The key through all of this, and I think why we’ve managed to hang on through it, is we’ve held our team meetings together and gotten everybody’s input,” she said. “We’ve communicated with our clients and with our team members and ask, ‘How are you feeling?’ … I’m really proud of this entire team.”

Magnolia Springs staff work long hours, but short days, and that has worked well for them. The owners, too, were proud of their staff of about 15.

“I like being here when I’m here. The second that that doesn’t happen … Do you stop doing what you’re doing? Or do you do not as good of a job at it? I don’t want that to happen,” McCoy said.

And to combat the increasing need for veterinarians, Colombus said she hopes to see the industry come together to face the challenge. “We all know that this problem exists — what can we do? Whether it’s more schools, looking at our counterparts in the human medical field. I hope we look at that.”

