 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shorewest Realtors host 'Christmas in July' toy drive

  • 0
Toys for Tots

In this December 2019 file photo, Pete Waselchuk, president of Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots program, stands in the middle of one of the toy rooms at the City Hall Annex, where the program is based. Toys for Tots has announced a “Christmas in July” toy drive from Monday until July 25.

 Stephanie Jones

MOUNT PLEASANT — The season of giving is coming early this year.

Shorewest Realtors is hosting a “Christmas in July” toy drive for Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots starting Monday and going through July 25. New and used toys can be dropped off at the Northwest Realtors parking lot, 1557 South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

On July 25, there will be hotdogs, brats and chips available to those who come and drop off toys.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News