Shorewest Realtors host 'Christmas in July' toy drive

MOUNT PLEASANT — The season of giving is coming early this year.
Shorewest Realtors is hosting a “Christmas in July” toy drive for Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots starting Monday and going through July 25. New and used toys can be dropped off at the Northwest Realtors parking lot, 1557 South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.
On July 25, there will be hotdogs, brats and chips available to those who come and drop off toys.
In this December 2019 file photo, Pete Waselchuk, president of Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots program, stands in the middle of one of the toy rooms at the City Hall Annex, where the program is based. Toys for Tots has announced a “Christmas in July” toy drive from Monday until July 25.