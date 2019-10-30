MOUNT PLEASANT — More than five months after the closure of the Shopko store located at Westgate Square, Shopko Optical is set to open the doors Monday at its new location in Mount Pleasant.
The vision center’s new location will be at 2860 S. Green Bay Road — at the intersection of highways 11 and 31 — in the same strip center where Jersey Mike’s Subs, U.S. Cellular and Aspen Dental are located.
The new facility will replace the vision clinic that was previously located inside the Shopko, located at 4801 Washington Ave., which closed in May.
In January, Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying it was restructuring “as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures,” and announced the closing of 38 more stores.
Racine escaped that cut but was included in another announced round of closings, 174 more stores nationwide, in February. The Kenosha Shopko also was on that list.
In March, the end was announced: Shopko announced it would close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June after the company was unable to find a buyer for its business.
The Racine Shopko opened in November 1979 after the Westgate Outdoor Theater, and later the Turn-Style department store near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street were torn down to make way for what was then being called Westgate Mall.
“Shopko Optical has been serving communities like Racine for over 40 years with professional, individualized care,” Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhorst said in a release issued Tuesday. “We are excited to watch the relationships grow between optometrist Dr. Heidi Shufelt and the residents of Racine.”
Shufelt is a graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry and is therapeutic pharmaceutical agent certified.
Somers store also coming
Shopko Optical expects to open 80 locations in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 and beyond. Shopko Optical is also opening another nearby location at Somers Market Center just north of the intersection of highways 31 and S in Kenosha County.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed Vision Care and Spectera. To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist or find a Shopko Optical center, go to Shopko.com.
