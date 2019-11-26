Shop a small business on Small Business Saturday Nov. 30

RACINE — Take a break from the busy malls and long lines at department stores and come to Downtown Racine for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
The all-day event celebrates the flourishing local businesses in the Downtown and encourages everyone in the community to shop small this holiday season. With a vast array of unique galleries, boutique shops and family owned restaurants, Downtown Racine is filled with small business owners ready for the holiday season.
Downtown merchants are hosting exclusive sales, promotions and specials all day. Some specials include: A free gift with a purchase at Northern Lights Gallery; purchase a gift card of $25 or more and get a $5 gift card at Orange Thread Boutique; at Longshot Vinyl enter to win a $30 gift certificate with any purchase of a vinyl record; bring a receipt from a Downtown business to the Racine Zoo and get half off a Chinese Lantern Festival ticket (Nov. 30 only).
For a full list specials during Small Business Saturday, go to racinedowntown.com.
New faces
Since January of 2019, many new businesses have opened their doors in Downtown Racine. By shopping at businesses like these, shoppers are supporting the community. Sixty-seven cents of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the community.
“Twenty new Downtown businesses have opened in 2019, and with the vast array of shops, galleries and restaurants, you will certainly find something for everyone on your shopping list,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. “I encourage you to go the extra mile and support these small local business owners.”
Thanks to the DRC and the City of Racine, metered parking will be free all day. However, unlike previous years, parking times will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. This excludes all ramps with gates and the lakefront lot.
Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010, and in the years since it began, U.S. customers have reported spending an estimated total of $85 billion at independent retailers and restaurants. The Downtown Racine Corp. and the Racine Art Museum have partnered as American Express Neighborhood Champions to make Small Business Saturday bigger and better every year in Downtown Racine.