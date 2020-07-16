Sheriff's Office, medical examiner investigating discovery of dead man at Pritchard Park

"We are investigating the incident — any death is suspicious and that's how we proceed until proven otherwise," Evans said, noting "there is no threat to the community" in connection with the death.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne told The Journal Times that the victim was a "middle-aged male" who "had been deceased some time."

"We had the rain last night and the body was soaked with water," he noted. "It wasn't like he went there this afternoon or even this morning. He has been out there at least 24 hours."

The identity of the victim is known to the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner.

"He carried identification with him so it's not a mystery as far as who he is," Payne said.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Payne said the victim's body has been sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and toxicology screen.