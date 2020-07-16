Sheriff's Office, medical examiner investigating discovery of dead man at Pritchard Park

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Racine County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the Thursday afternoon discovery of a dead male at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St. in Racine.
The 79-acre park facility is owned and operated by Racine County.
Racine paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders requested the Medical Examiner's Office respond to the scene.
Racine County Public Works employee Owen Young found the body while mowing near the playground area by the Wieczorek Pavilion at Pritchard Park, near the pond at the corner of Ohio Street and 21st Street.
“I was mowing the area near the playground and I looked forward and seen a guy with a black sweatshirt on and a bag and bike,” Young told The Journal Times. “I called my boss after that. My supervisor called 911 and rescue showed up and came over here and then the deputies showed up.”
The discovery was a jarring experience for Young.
“With the whole scene with the guy and stuff it kinda made my heart drop, tears in my eyes, because I’ve never seen that stuff before” Young said.
Lt. James Evans, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed to The Journal Times at 4:51 p.m. that a deceased man was found at the park.
"We are investigating the incident — any death is suspicious and that's how we proceed until proven otherwise," Evans said, noting "there is no threat to the community" in connection with the death.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne told The Journal Times that the victim was a "middle-aged male" who "had been deceased some time."
"We had the rain last night and the body was soaked with water," he noted. "It wasn't like he went there this afternoon or even this morning. He has been out there at least 24 hours."
The identity of the victim is known to the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner.
"He carried identification with him so it's not a mystery as far as who he is," Payne said.
The name of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, pending notification of next-of-kin.
Payne said the victim's body has been sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and toxicology screen.
"The case is pending at this time until we find out what happened," he said, noting autopsy and toxicology results are expected in around eight weeks. "Because he was found outside and had been there more than 24 hours, there was concern what had happened so we sent him for an autopsy to find out what had occurred here."
