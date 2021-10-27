Sheriff's Office announces it has been conducting an election investigation; few details released

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it has been investigating the 2020 elections in Racine County and across Wisconsin and has called a Thursday morning news conference on the matter.
Little information about the RCSO’s investigation has been released. A Wednesday notice, which was also posted on Facebook and with the headline “Sheriff to announce proof of state-wide election law violations” says a news conference will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, detailing the allegations.
Within 45 minutes, the Facebook post had more than 70 shares, with commenters speculating about what may be entailed.
No further details about Schmaling's investigation have been released. The release did not say which election or elections it has been investigating. The Journal Times has reached out to the sheriff for more information.
After the press conference, "Sheriff Schmaling and the lead investigator will be available to answer questions and provide documentation," the release said.
Recounts and a Republican-ordered audit in Wisconsin confirmed that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by a margin of more than 20,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.
City & WEC
The City of Racine says it was unaware that such an investigation was going on.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge, who coordinates elections in the city, said Wednesday afternoon when asked about the sheriff’s announcement, according to Shannon Powell, spokesman for the city and Mayor Cory Mason's chief of staff.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has repeatedly pushed back against claims of widespread fraud, had no direct comment on the sheriff's announcement. "We don’t have any information to provide at this point, but check back following tomorrow’s press conference once we learn more," Riley Vetterkind, the new spokesperson for the WEC, said in an email.
Legislature
A Republican-ordered investigation headed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — who has kept all of his investigation’s work secret, including who is on the payroll and what the taxpayer money is being used for — is ongoing.
Multiple law enforcement officers were allegedly hired when Gableman’s investigation was just starting out, but they quit upon realizing the size of the workload, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said.
Vos has defended the opaqueness of the investigation, saying publicly releasing the information while the probe is ongoing could compromise it, and that all information will be released in the end.