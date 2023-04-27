RACINE COUNTY — During a five-hour period of so-called “saturation patrols,” local and state law police departments made 115 traffic stops across the county.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Burlington and Waterford Police departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol on April 19 to conduct the patrols around the county, and RCSO said it’s likely it’ll do these kinds of patrols again.

Twenty-five squad cars were used, including eight from Racine County.

According to a news release, the purpose of the saturation patrols was to reduce injury crashes and fatal crashes through education and enforcement.

The release said the patrols took place in areas of Racine County that have seen multiple crashes.

Law enforcement officers said they were focused on speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving and other related moving violations.

The 115 traffic stops that occurred during the deployment resulted in:

91 citations

103 warnings

Three misdemeanor arrests

Two warrants served

One probation and parole check

Five assisted motorists

“Far too often, irresponsible drivers recklessly endanger the lives of everyone else in the community. This behavior cannot be tolerated,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote in a statement. “You will be stopped, and you will be issued citations. Given the success of these saturation patrols, I can assure you that law enforcement will be conducting more of these deployments in the future.”

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 24, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 24 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Mark Galen Hummer Mark Galen Hummer, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher C. Martin Sr. Christopher (aka Big Daddy) C. Martin Sr., 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place. Michael T. Merritt Michael T. Merritt, 7600 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping. Satuan S. Nash Satuan S. Nash, 900 block of High Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine. Fernando D. Rojas-Luna Fernando D. Rojas-Luna, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lanora B. Wright Lanora B. Wright, 4200 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety. Arnold N. Mitchell Arnold N. Mitchell, 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping. Kenneth M. Robinson Jr. Kenneth M. Robinson Jr., 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.