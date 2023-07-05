UNION GROVE — The Racine County law enforcement community is mourning the death of a longtime member.

Joshua LaForge, who served in local law enforcement for 18 years, died of apparent natural causes while off-duty during the holiday weekend.

LaForge joined the Racine Police Department in 2005 and worked there until joining the Racine County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in January.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Wednesday saying that LaForge, 41, died unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency. Officials said the emergency seemed to result from natural causes, although an autopsy was planned.

“Deputy LaForge was a dedicated law enforcement officer,” RCSO said in a prepared statement. “While funeral arrangements are being made, please keep Deputy LaForge’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

LaForge, who lived in Union Grove, is survived by a wife and three children ages 12 and under.

LaForge was hired by the Racine Police Department in May 2005. He was promoted to traffic investigator in 2014, investigator in 2016 and sergeant in 2019.

He resigned effective Jan. 21 to join the Sheriff’s Office.

Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said LaForge lived in his neighborhood and was a well-liked member of the community.

Wicklund said that although he did not know LaForge personally, news of the deputy’s passing shocked many in the community during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“It’s sad for the entire community,” Wicklund said. “We’re deeply saddened.”

