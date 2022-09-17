Sheriff's costs to increase for municipalities that want 'that little bit of extra' police protection

ROCHESTER — The cost of police protection in Racine County is on the rise, causing some local officials to rethink how they spend money to combat crime.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is raising its rates — in some cases by tens of thousands of dollars — for services in some communities that do not have their own police departments.

Citing increased labor costs and other expenses, the sheriff's department has opened negotiations on its customized municipal contracts by announcing rate increases for 2023.

Not all communities are feeling the squeeze.

While the Village of Rochester faces a $15,000 increase and the Town of Burlington a $43,000 increase, the sheriff's department is proposing no extra cost for the Village of Raymond, Elmwood Park or the Town of Dover.

Elmwood Park Village Administrator Christophe Jenkins said he suspects that sheriff's department officials realize Elmwood Park is a small municipality that cannot afford much more than its current $3,000 fee.

"They're very generous," Jenkins said. "It's a heck of a deal for the village."

In Rochester, on the other hand, the proposed increase of $15,000 — from $115,701 to $131,445 — is more than all previous sheriff increases combined over the previous five years for the village.

Rochester Village Board members have balked at approving the new contract, and instead have asked the sheriff's department to reconsider.

Village Administrator Betty Novy said Rochester's yearly $2.5 million budget is pretty tight, and state-imposed tax caps make it difficult to raise extra revenue when needed.

If the sheriff's department cannot offer any relief, Novy said, village officials might have to consider reducing the number of hours that sheriff's deputies are on duty in Rochester.

The sheriff's department also has offered to perhaps reduce its rate hike if Rochester agrees to a multi-year contract rather than just one year.

"That's what we have to wait on, to find out if there are options," Novy said.

The villages of Union Grove and Waterford have not yet heard whether they face increases on police protection contracts, currently costing $425,000 a year in Union Grove and $35,000 a year in Waterford.

Costs vary depending on the level of service that a community wants from sheriff's deputies.

Lt. Michael Luell, spokesman for the department under Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, would not say why some communities are being spared increases while others are not.

"The negotiation process with municipalities is currently ongoing," he said in an email.

Citing labor costs, inflation and other factors, Luell said, "We do anticipate cost increases to the contracts."

The county this year approved a new labor deal with the Racine County Deputy Sheriffs Association union, which provides pay raises of 2½ percent next year. The contract will increase the county's labor costs for those union employees from $12.1 million to $12.4 million.

The situation does not directly impact Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant or other municipalities that fund their own local police departments.

The county sheriff is legally obligated to provide police protection countywide, regardless of whether any community has a contract. Taxpayers pay $22 million a year to fund the department's 174 deputies, sergeants and other employees.

Some municipalities, however, want to assure a regular police presence or improved response times in emergencies.

The contracts typically spell out specific levels of manpower that should be committed to a municipality, as well as precise numbers of hours that sheriff's deputies should patrol locally.

With a contract in place, deputies also can issue municipal citations under local ordinances, resulting in cases in a community's municipal court rather than state court. That means revenue from any court fines will stay in the city, town or village.

Dover Town Chairman Sam Stratton said he is satisfied with the arrangement costing the town $5,788 a year plus mileage. In exchange, the sheriff patrols the town 113 hours a year, or about two hours a week.

Stratton said he appreciates knowing that deputies are in Dover regularly to promote public safety and community interaction.

"We like to have that little bit of extra," he said.

Raymond Village President Kari Morgan agreed, and also said she is unsure why the sheriff is not increasing the village's contract next year from its current cost of $8,934.

"Everything is going up," Morgan said. "So it's nice that this isn't."

Burlington Town Administrator Rachel Naber said the town’s board has not yet considered the 2023 contract boosting the town's cost from $751,000 to $794,000, an increase of more than 5 percent.

The contract, which represents one-fifth of the town's $3.6 million annual budget, provides manpower equaling more than six deputies each patrolling an average of five hours a day.

If the town board rejected the proposed $43,000 cost increase, Naber said, the only alternative would be to contract with a different police agency.

"We can't live without a police department," she said. "It's a necessity."