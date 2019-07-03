RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public to drive safely over the July Fourth holiday.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, “The Fourth of July is one of the deadliest days to be traveling on roadways.”
The Fourth of July is a time spent with family and friends enjoying parades, fireworks, picnics and other festivities. It is also one of the busiest times of the year with respect to travel on our state and local roads. To ensure that everyone has a safe and happy holiday, Sheriff Schmaling and his staff would like to highlight some key traffic safety tips:
• Avoid distractions such as texting and driving, talking on your cell phone, eating or interacting with other passengers. These types of activities distract from safely operating a motor vehicle and can delay reaction times. This is especially important in heavy congestion or construction zones.
• Slow down and obey speed limits. Speed is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of an accident.
• Drive defensively and always be aware of your surroundings and what other motorists are doing. Expect the unexpected and be prepared to react accordingly. Leave plenty of distance between yourself and other vehicles, especially in heavy congestion and construction areas.
• Be comfortable by adjusting your seat, mirrors and climate controls before putting your vehicle in gear. Build time into your trip for food, rest breaks or phone calls.
• Secure your cargo and don’t attempt to retrieve items while the vehicle is in motion. Have items such as toll change within reach.
• Avoid driving while tired or under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.
• Be patient and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Plan your route and have alternative routes available if necessary.
• Have an emergency kit available with items such as a flashlight, first aid kit, water and nonperishable snacks. Consider having flares and jumper cables in your vehicle. Be prepared for the unexpected.
Being prepared and following the tips outlined above will help to ensure that Racine County roadways remain safe and accident-free over this holiday season.
