RACINE COUNTY — The heavy rains that hit the Burlington area in July 2017 revealed areas in need of improvement, so as they prepare the 2019 proposed budget, Racine County officials are looking to streamline the workings of the Office of Emergency Management.
The county is shifting the Office of Emergency Management under the umbrella of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
MT Boyle, chief of staff for County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said this change “makes more sense” and better aligns with public safety efforts.
“This totally aligns with the all of work the Sheriff’s Office does,” Boyle said.
Currently, Boyle said the office is “1 percent of 1 percent of the county budget” with a proposed budget of $151,000 for 2019.
A few part-time jobs were eliminated from the office and the county plans to use grant money to buy radio equipment.
Boyle said Emergency Management Coordinator David Maack has spearheaded public-private partnerships to find out what resources are available in the county. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his department can share some resources and personnel with Maack.
PIO network
“Because of the flood in Burlington and all of the training that we’ve had, we have started a PIO (public information officer) network which is really gaining some momentum,” Boyle said. “What that does is it’s going to be a network between all the PIOs throughout the county and neighboring counties.”
That network was started by Maack, Boyle said, adding it could pay off in the future.
“That way if we really do have a large-scale disaster, we are going to have a team of PIOs to get the right information to the right people,” she said.
Boyle said this model is similar to what is being done in Kenosha County and there will still be oversight by the county executive, which will be codified in a memorandum of understanding.
“It makes public safety sense to put the emergency management position under our directive,” Schmaling said.
