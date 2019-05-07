RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday honored Corrections Officers from the Racine County Sheriff’s office for National Corrections Officers Week, which lasts through Friday.
"These professional men and women dedicate their lives to an increasingly complex and demanding field," a Sherrif's Office press release said. "Corrections Officers play an important role in public safety and protection. They ensure the safety and security of the inmates within the confines of the facility.
"Racine County would like to publicly recognize all the correctional professionals for the hard work and public devotion."
