Community activist Maria Morales, right with sign, speaks during a protest Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., as other protesters hold signs around her. The protesters contend that the Racine County Sheriff's Office is working with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to roundup undocumented immigrants.

 CAITLIN SIEVERS

RACINE — Despite accusations to the contrary, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his deputies are not collaborating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to round up undocumented immigrants in Racine.

A group of about 15 people congregated outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., on Monday afternoon to protest the rumored collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and ICE. Schmaling responded that his deputies are simply doing their job in arresting those suspected of committing crimes.

“The fact and reality is the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has not aided or participated in any immigration roundups, nor is anyone being held in the Racine County Jail solely on an immigration detainer or hold,” Schmaling said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

However, Schmaling stated, ICE had placed immigration holds on 10 jail inmates after they were arrested for various crimes, including operating while intoxicated, sexual assault and drug possession.

Maria Morales, a community activist who spoke during the protest, said she has heard that about 20 undocumented immigrants have been arrested by either the Sheriff’s Office or picked up by ICE within the past month or so. But she did not have any proof to support that assertion.

Active Racine community member Ricardo Fierro was taken into ICE custody on July 24. Fierro came to the United States legally as a teenager but was deported in 1995 after overstaying his visa. He then returned illegally. Four other undocumented immigrants living in Racine were reportedly arrested and detained by ICE on Aug. 7.

“People are afraid to go to work, people are afraid to go to church,” Morales said.

Upholding the law

Schmaling stated that he took an oath to uphold the laws of the United States and Wisconsin, and his deputies are abiding by that oath. He added that immigration is a federal issue that should be examined and worked out by the country’s top lawmakers.

“We are not lawmakers,” Schmaling stated. “Rather, we are law enforcement whose sole purpose and responsibility is to follow and enforce the laws while proudly protecting our community.”

Schmaling said that this isn’t the first time the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office were wrongfully accused of targeting illegal immigrants.

“I am empathetic towards the plight many families are going through,” Schmaling stated. “However, I felt it was important to set the record straight.”

