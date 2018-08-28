RACINE — Despite accusations to the contrary, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his deputies are not collaborating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to round up undocumented immigrants in Racine.
A group of about 15 people congregated outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., on Monday afternoon to protest the rumored collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and ICE. Schmaling responded that his deputies are simply doing their job in arresting those suspected of committing crimes.
“The fact and reality is the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has not aided or participated in any immigration roundups, nor is anyone being held in the Racine County Jail solely on an immigration detainer or hold,” Schmaling said in a statement released Monday afternoon.
However, Schmaling stated, ICE had placed immigration holds on 10 jail inmates after they were arrested for various crimes, including operating while intoxicated, sexual assault and drug possession.
Maria Morales, a community activist who spoke during the protest, said she has heard that about 20 undocumented immigrants have been arrested by either the Sheriff’s Office or picked up by ICE within the past month or so. But she did not have any proof to support that assertion.
Active Racine community member Ricardo Fierro was taken into ICE custody on July 24. Fierro came to the United States legally as a teenager but was deported in 1995 after overstaying his visa. He then returned illegally. Four other undocumented immigrants living in Racine were reportedly arrested and detained by ICE on Aug. 7.
“People are afraid to go to work, people are afraid to go to church,” Morales said.
Upholding the law
Schmaling stated that he took an oath to uphold the laws of the United States and Wisconsin, and his deputies are abiding by that oath. He added that immigration is a federal issue that should be examined and worked out by the country’s top lawmakers.
“We are not lawmakers,” Schmaling stated. “Rather, we are law enforcement whose sole purpose and responsibility is to follow and enforce the laws while proudly protecting our community.”
Schmaling said that this isn’t the first time the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office were wrongfully accused of targeting illegal immigrants.
“I am empathetic towards the plight many families are going through,” Schmaling stated. “However, I felt it was important to set the record straight.”
“I am empathetic towards the plight many families are going through. However, I felt it was important to set the record straight.” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(19) comments
we need these people! I work with manufacturers all over and they cannot find people to fill needed positions. And the Sheriff is stopping working men to turn them over to ICE. It just happened last week. A sheriff stopped a car for no other reason than it had several men going to work early in the morning. And detained them for hours until ICE came. Why doesn't the deputy ask them where they are working and go the step further and pay a visit to the employer? I'll bet a lot of these employers are Trump supporters taking advantage of this low cost labor pool. These undocumented are good people, go after criminals, real criminals. These storm troopers that work for ICE are little men who like to inflict pain on other people. disgusting and you will be judged in this world or the next. My forefathers got here first and slaughtered the indians so now I can make poor peoples lives worse. Scum..worse..trump scum.
Ricardo Fierro should be joining the 30% soon. Returning after being deported is a FELONY! The sherriff is aiding Felons stay on the street by doing nothing. And how do illegals get identification to allow them to get jobs and welfare? Stealing other peoples identities. Another felony.
The Progressives say there are about 12 million illegals in the US which means they represent less than 4% of the population yet they represent 30% of the Federal prison population. Why would the sheriff ignore such a statistic and sit on the sidelines watching ICE attempt to keep us safer. ICE makes more felony arrests than all the other agencies combined. Partisanship has no place in a position of public/national safety. He has to go.
Ms Morales is here legally. I have known her for a long time. She is always on the bandwagon to get her name “up in lights “. Well Maria to bad you didn’t work harder when you were younger. However stop pointing fingers where they don’t belong. Why don’t you help people stay in the country legally instead of matching for the illegals. Do something productive for once.
Actually and in reality and all honesty,
it ain"t Schmaling"s job !!!
Trump will be gone, sooner than later,
and the gig will get better.
I see you got your weekly Trump jab in there eh baggy.
I will vote this election for candidates who prioritize citizens over illegal aliens (bet you thought that was a given ...not anymore), those who oppose sanctuary cities, amnesty and taxpayer funded in state college tuition discounts for illegals. That means NO Democrats. Gallup poll- 57% of Democrats now view socialism positively, little changed from 2010 survey.
Liberal Democrat TAMMY BALDWIN is running for senate. Baldwin proudly supports abolishing ICE, sanctuary cities, amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, using taxpayer funds for illegal aliens & DACA. In addition, Baldwin is weak on border security and national defense. Baldwin also voted against the tax cuts and voted for Obama's liberal supreme court choices.
If you OPPOSE illegal immigration, taxpayer funds used for illegal aliens, sanctuary cities, amnesty please VOTE NO for TAMMY BALDWIN for senate this November....we can't afford anymore Democrats.
https://www.fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
https://news.gallup.com/poll/240725/democrats-positive-socialism-capitalism.aspx
Is Morales here legally?
So morales holds up a sign and asks the question "Am I next?" Well here's your answer maria: If you are in this country legally, you've got nothing to worry about. If not, well then, you could be next.
“People are afraid to go to work, people are afraid to go to church,” Morales said.
Good. They should be, if here illegally.
Just more Anti-Trump paranoid hysterics. Hopefully by the time 2020 rolls around most of these people will be worn out, useless, quivering piles of jelly due to their own mental imaginings.
Just looking for a picture and a line in the paper and the JT went along with it!! Keep ICE here, and Milwaukee, Burlington, Double the size...it is time to get all those out who are here illegally and using our own American systems against us...and stealing our tax dollars to do it... ENOUGH!! it is groups like this that do not make it better for illegals..it inflames those that have to pay for them and suffer for the crimes that would not have had to happen...In the blame society created by liberal socialist and dem's they NOW have to face it ...they created that atmosphere but now that it is thrown back in their face they do not like it........ Not one more American citizen should be killed or suffer at the hands of anyone who should not be in our country...Now the lefty's do not like that valid point...Too Bad...Americans are fed up!! Should have made the deal Trump started ...Now that deal can never happen and should not!!
Enforce the laws that are on the books. Best thing is to NOT support any person, politician, or organization that provide aid, housing, or a paycheck for those who are in this country illegally. No vote--no contributions to non-profits.
Christopher Schmaling, If your department hasn't been involved in the immigration round-ups, let's get with it. Enforce the laws that are on the books. Not selectively enforce the laws according to public(minority) opinion!!
Illegals are just that - illegal. They must go. However, by whomever. And the ones that commit crimes must surely go!
By the way, Fierro had the means and 20 years to do the responsible thing and become a legal citizen! Why didn’t he? Weren’t you asking those questions RTJ?
Because the last time he was kicked out, he had been caught smuggling drugs into the country. RJT isn't going to publish anything that conflicts with their "law-abiding, hard-working contributors to society" narrative.
If the Hispanic community is listening to this group's accusations, it must be very frightening to them. I they are too afraid to go to work, or church, the community needs better leadership. They need the truth, not false speculation of some dangerous plot. Is this to further destroy and confidence in the Trump administration, or just to keep things riled up? I can imagine how traumatic this is for young children who overhear their parents talking about being hunted down. Will there be more generations with no respect for law enforcement? I don't get it.
It's sad how the kids are leveraged front and center to garner sympathy for their law breaking family members. It seems if they directed their energy into just becoming a legal citizen, instead of flipping out over rumors there wouldn't be such a problem? I don't get it either, but honestly I am ignorant about what needs to be done to be legalized also. Funny how that information never makes it to a news article.
WOW, how shameful of this group (all 15 of them), which claims to be religiously-based, to falsely accuse and protest on the sheriffs dept without knowing anything about what they’re protesting. Their actions are anything but Christian, and they should be ashamed of themselves. Particularly Ms. Morales!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.