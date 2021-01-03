 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s vehicle damaged, two people sent to hospital in Sunday crashes on the I
Sheriff's vehicle struck

A passing vehicle struck the rear of a Racine County Sheriff's Office vehicle as it was blocking traffic during a crash investigation early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office. 

Two crashes occurred early Sunday that left one Racine County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged and sent two people to the hospital.

Crash no. 1

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Sunday morning to a car-versus-semitrailer crash on Interstate 94 southbound near Highway 20 (Washington Avenue), according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries.

The car was blocking the two right lanes of the interstate, officials said. A passing vehicle spun out on the ice and struck the rear of a Sheriff's Office vehicle as it was blocking traffic, with emergency lights activated, during the initial crash investigation.

The passing vehicle was operated by a 27-year-old Racine man, who was uninjured, according to the press release.

The deputy on scene was outside the vehicle and uninjured; however, the Sheriff's Office vehicle was severely damaged. Speed was a factor in the crash, officials said.

Crash no. 2

Deputies also responded to an injury accident in the same area where a vehicle spun out and struck the median. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Due to the crashes and icy conditions, the southbound lanes of the Interstate were shut down for about 3 hours, officials said.

