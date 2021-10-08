Sheriff’s Office to build new Caledonia training facility

CALEDONIA — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new training facility, one which officials say will hopefully begin construction this year.
The Caledonia Planning Commission met last week and discussed a building, site and operations plan for an approximately 4,050-square-foot RCSO training facility located at 3710 Seven Mile Road. The plan was submitted by Wisconsin Electric Power Co., otherwise known as We Energies.
The Plan Commission recommended to the Village Board that the proposal be approved. The Village Board then approved the plans at its Monday meeting. The motion to approve came from Trustee Tom Weatherston, was seconded by Trustee Dale Stillman and carried unanimously, 5-0. Trustees Lee Wishau and Kevin Wanggaard were excused from the meeting.
Nuts and bolts
The new facility will enhance existing training facilities on the site. The lot is approximately 29 acres and is currently zoned for P-2, Recreational Park District, A-2, General Farming and Residential District II.
The building use will not adversely affect the surrounding property values, according to a Planning Commission report.
The building will be located approximately 630 feet from Lake Michigan. No daily operations are planned on site.
According to village plans, the applicant will be removing approximately 5,390 square feet of concrete on the northern portion of the site.
The building will have a primary exterior of split-face concrete blocks on all four sides of the building. The brick will be painted to differentiate a bottom and middle. The gable portion of the building will be clad in fiber cement siding, providing a “top.” The roof will be asphalt shingles. No windows are proposed, village plans say.
No additional parking is proposed; parking is located to the west of the building. This facility will not have any staff or customers, nor any specific hours of operation. The site will be operated to accommodate parking needs if more than one training facility is being used at the same time.
This development is part of the training facility that is located down a bluff and cannot be seen from the road. The only exterior lighting being proposed would be located on the south and west side of the building and would be cutoff fixtures.
Sgt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement that the new building has been in the works for four or more years. The RCSO is hoping to break ground this year and is hoping to have training there next summer.
The current training facilities on-site include a classroom, physical hands-on mat room and outdoor shooting range. The new training facility will provide more realistic, scenario-based trainings for county law enforcement, Luell said.
“(The) current building does not have (the) ability to move walls around to change up layouts,” Luell said in the statement. He described scenario-based trainings as an “extraordinary useful” and “widely used tool” in creating and maintaining law enforcement officers.
Scenario-based training has a multitude of possibilities that are only limited by the creativity of the training staff and the tools at their disposal, he said.
“I can assure you that the new facility will allow for a higher level of training that will enable the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to provide professional, prepared and quality service while protecting the community.”