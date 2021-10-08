Sheriff’s Office to build new Caledonia training facility

The building will have a primary exterior of split-face concrete blocks on all four sides of the building. The brick will be painted to differentiate a bottom and middle. The gable portion of the building will be clad in fiber cement siding, providing a “top.” The roof will be asphalt shingles. No windows are proposed, village plans say.

No additional parking is proposed; parking is located to the west of the building. This facility will not have any staff or customers, nor any specific hours of operation. The site will be operated to accommodate parking needs if more than one training facility is being used at the same time.

This development is part of the training facility that is located down a bluff and cannot be seen from the road. The only exterior lighting being proposed would be located on the south and west side of the building and would be cutoff fixtures.

Sgt. Michael Luell, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement that the new building has been in the works for four or more years. The RCSO is hoping to break ground this year and is hoping to have training there next summer.