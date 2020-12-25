 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s Office, through No Shave November fundraiser, donates $4,700 to Women’s Resource Center
Sheriff's Office, through No Shave November fundraiser, donates $4,700 to Women's Resource Center

Women's Resource Center donation photo

Representatives of the Women's Resource Center accept a $4,700 donation from the Racine County Sheriff's Office staff on Monday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — More than 60 staff members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office participated to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center October through December. For a $75 donation, deputies and corrections officers were authorized to grow a beard, which is normally prohibited. Several participants donated over the required $75.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, along with members of the sheriff’s office, presented the Women’s Resource Center of Racine with a check for $4,700 on Dec. 21.

“Our deputies, corrections officers and support staff wanted to do something special for the community again this year,” Schmaling stated at the check presentation. “I know that your needs are endless. The cause and the victims are real.”

Present to accept the gift were Women’s Resource Center Executive Director Pam Handrow, Assistant Director Jori Chambers and Service Coordinator Denise Staufenbeil.

“Women’s Resource Center board, staff and the those we serve are sincerely grateful for the $4,700 donation and the ongoing support from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office,” Handrow said in a statement. “Domestic violence is always a challenge to those it impacts, but COVID-19 has required many adjustments and innovations. This contribution will help assure that we reach victims even in a virtual environment. We look forward to working together to end domestic violence.”

The donated funds will be used for a multitude of needs the center has, including the purchase of cable and Wi-Fi needed to help the residents with school, work and job searches.

Schmaling announced another round of this fundraising event from January through March which will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office proudly employs nearly 60 veterans as well as 13 active military reservists.

“The professionalism, ethics and empathy I’ve witnessed in our veterans is second to none,” Schmaling stated. “Veterans are a group of highly trained professionals who proudly served our country and now proudly serve our county. I couldn’t be more proud to have our veterans as part of our sheriff’s office team. Coincidently, April Fool’s Day will be the first day in six months that many of our staff will be clean shaven.”

