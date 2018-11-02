RACINE COUNTY — Those illegally selling prescription pills has received the attention of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and so far 36 people this year have been arrested and 10 of those have agreed to work with law enforcement.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Friday announced the results of Operation Orange Bottle, part of a multi-pronged approach to the county’s opioid crisis.
“I understand that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem, especially when you look at the number of overdose deaths we’ve had in Racine County,” Schmaling said. “We’ve had 130 approximate deaths in Racine County in the last four years and 20 this year.”
Although 20 overdose deaths is slightly lower than last year’s number, 39, Schmaling is quick to point out that the year is not over.
This is the third year the Sheriff’s Office has initiated action specifically targeting people who sell prescription drugs and during that time the office has arrested over 100 people.
“These are the faces that start the next run of addictions,” Schmaling said at during a news conference at the sheriff’s Patrol Station in Yorkville. “If you’re going to insist on selling medications and other dangerous drugs in our community, here in Racine County, you’re going to be targeted and you’re going to be arrested. It is not a matter of ‘if,’ it is a matter of ‘when’ we come to get you.”
Schmaling said those that have been arrested are mostly low-level street dealers, but confidential informants may help bring down some larger drug operations.
“I want dealers and I want users to know that we have people out there working for us and they should be concerned,” Schmaling said, adding that he hopes people will stop selling and using because of fear of being caught.
Schmaling said on the street a hydrocodone pill can cost $1 per gram, and a 30-milligram pill could cost $30. Multiplied by an entire bottle of 30 pills, and Schmaling said there is definitely a lure to selling drugs and taking advantage of people in pain.
“When they can no longer get that pill they resort to what’s readily available, and that’s heroin,” Schmaling said. “And we know it’s leading to deaths, we know that by the numbers.”
‘Empty your medicine cabinets’
Those who were arrested in Operation Orange Bottle weren’t necessarily selling their own prescriptions, Schmaling said. Often times they were selling the pills of other people.
For those who are concerned their pills might end up in the wrong hands, Schmaling urges people to drop off their unused medication at one of 11 sites throughout the county, including at the Sheriff’s Patrol Station at 14116 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Yorkville.
“You can empty your medicine cabinets and rid your homes of those unused medications,” Schmaling said.
The Patrol Station is open 24 hours per day. No questions will be asked of those dropping of the prescriptions.
“We’ve had overdose deaths from people in their 60s down to teenagers as young as 13 and everybody in between; it’s affecting everybody,” Schmaling said.
