TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A man pulled over for speeding allegedly had a "plethora of drugs and paraphernalia" in his vehicle.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, deputies in the Town of Burlington stopped a vehicle that was traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 36 near Highway 142.
Deputies reported that when they approached the vehicle operated by Kazon Grantz, 28, of Franklin, a case of beer was spotted behind the driver. During a field interview, a City of Burlington K9 officer indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. When the vehicle was searched, officials found a "plethora of drugs and paraphernalia."
Officials were able to identify cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and marijuana dabs. There also were several items officials were unable to test which Grantz stated were "research drugs that are available on the internet."
Grantz allegedly told officials everything in the vehicle was his and that he consumed all of the various types of drugs found in the vehicle.
Along with the drugs, officials reportedly found a digital scale, packaging material, pipes, lighters, filters, blank capsules Grantz allegedly told officials he filled with drugs when he didn't want to smoke or inject, five vials of Narcan, cookers, needles, tourniquets, cotton balls and more.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
