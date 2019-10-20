RACINE COUNTY — Impaired motorists kept Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies busy Saturday, as four people were arrested in as many incidents in less than 3 hours.
According to a Sheriff’s Office release, the four arrests were made between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Timothy P. Hupp, a 58-year-old Mount Pleasant resident was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated, fifth offense, and felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic after causing a motor vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 94, near 7 Mile Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the locating of 80 morphine pills.
Luis E. Aranda, a 21-year-old Lake Geneva resident, was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance following a traffic stop in the Town of Burlington. Aranda had a warrant for his arrest for marijuana possession at the time of this incident.
Matthew T. Jutrzonka, a 32-year-old Franklin resident, was arrested for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, second offense, following a traffic stop in the Town of Norway.
Jutrzonka provided an on-scene PBT sample with a reading of 0.151. Jutrzonka also was cited for speeding after traveling 71 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
Lucas H. Bravo, a 50-year-old Illinois resident, was arrested for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Village of Rochester after a concerned citizen reported Bravo’s vehicle to be driving recklessly.
Bravo admitted to deputies on scene that he had consumed tequila.
