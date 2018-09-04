RACINE COUNTY — As thousands of Racine County students returned to college and schools Tuesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling offered back-to-school safety tips to keep in mind during the new school year.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages children of all ages, whether walking, taking the bus or driving to and from school and activities, to always be aware of their surroundings, report anything suspicious to a trusted adult and trust their instincts.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, auto accidents are the leading cause of death among individuals ages 15 to 20.
Students of driving age should remove all of their vehicle's distractions to arrive safely and remember that texting while driving is against the law.
Students should also be mindful of social media and be cautious of what they post, including where they are and who they are with. Students should report anything threatening to law enforcement immediately.
The Sheriff's Office reminds students that experimenting with drugs and alcohol often has deadly consequences. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 72,000 Americans died last year alone from the consumption of illicit drugs and prescription opioid overdoses. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, about 25 percent of fatal teen accidents involve underage drinking.
Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to take a strong interest in their children's relationships, physical location, involvement in activities and homework.
To view YouTube videos from the Sheriff's Office with back-to-school safety tips, go to youtu.be/YoZwzR_QpU8.
