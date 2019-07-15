RACINE — Invoking the memory of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Monday urged five newly sworn-in deputies to be proud, be honest and to enforce the law.
Peter Green, 23, of Racine; Karsten Priesgen, 28, of Burlington; Audrey Moritz, 25, of Oak Creek; Jordan Underly, 25, of Union Grove; and Michael Luell, 45, of Oak Creek — the latter a 10-year veteran of the Oak Creek Police Department — were sworn in as deputies for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
They joined the department exactly four weeks after Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the RPD, was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at a Racine tavern.
“It’s just sort of a grim reminder of just how dangerous this profession is that these young professionals are about to step into,” Schmaling said after a moment of silence for the slain officer.
The sheriff said he had many interactions with Hetland over the years; the two were hired the same year, in 1995. Schmaling shared a story of when he was working at the Racine County Jail and Hetland brought a disrespectful, insulting prisoner in.
After the prisoner unloaded a volley of insults at Hetland, Schmaling said the officer held out his hand and said, “I’m really sorry you feel that way, and I really suggest you turn your life around, otherwise you are going to end up back here again. I wish you the best.”
“That’s the level of thick skin you need to develop,” Schmaling told the new deputies. “You can’t take this job personally.”
The new deputies will have to deal with increased law enforcement scrutiny in a changing landscape packed with new challenges, Schmaling said.
“There’s a lot of changes that happen, but you are chosen to meet those challenges, amen,” Anthony Balistreri, the Sheriff’s Office chaplain, said before a short prayer.
“There’s a lot of changes that happen, but you are chosen to meet those challenges, amen.” Anthony Balistreri, the Sheriff’s Office chaplain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.