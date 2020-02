RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday announced that Investigator Kellen Scherff has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Scherff has worked for Racine County Sheriff Office since 2006. He has served as a corrections officer, corrections sergeant, patrol deputy and as an investigator.

Scherff will be assigned to second shift patrol in the Operations Division.