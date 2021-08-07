Sheriff clarifies position on evictions

On Friday afternoon, a joint statement was issued by Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine City Council President John Tate II and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, regarding the CDC order: “The Racine County sheriff’s department has stated that they will continue to carry out evictions if orders are approved by a judge. We hope and expect that Racine’s circuit court judges and law enforcement agencies will abide by the order, which carries the force of law, and honor the federal eviction moratorium for any and all residents who qualify for protection.”

In the Friday night news release, Schmaling elaborated on his position on evictions.

"Evictions are a legal decision conducted by a duly elected judge in the court of law," Schmaling wrote. "The Sheriff’s Office has no power to decide who is, or is not, evicted. The eviction process starts by a landlord initiating a lawsuit against a tenant. The landlord has the burden of production, and the tenant may respond to the allegations and defend their position of why they should not be evicted. Currently, tenants have the additional argument or defense of the eviction moratorium. Ultimately, the judge makes the legal decision of whether a tenant should be evicted.