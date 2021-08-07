Sheriff clarifies position on evictions

RACINE COUNTY — If a Racine County Circuit Court judge issues an eviction order, the Racine County Sheriff's Office "simply complies with its legal responsibilities to follow the judge’s order," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release issued Friday night.
"The decision to evict a tenant is a judicial decision made in the court of law. If there is no eviction (because of the eviction moratorium, a lack of evidence, a valid defense, etc.) the judge does not order an eviction, no order is received by the Sheriff’s Office, and no action is taken by the Sheriff’s Office. Judges evict people and the Sheriff’s Office simply complies with its legal responsibilities to follow the judge’s order," Schmaling said in the statement.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an order reinstating an eviction moratorium for Racine County and other areas where COVID-19 transmission rates are classified as "high." The CDC also ordered criminal penalties for landlords who disobeyed the order.
The following day, the Sheriff's Office issued a news release stating that: "If our Civil Process Unit receives a Writ of Restitution from a Racine County Judge to commence an eviction, the deputies will follow the appropriate procedures and conduct the eviction."
In that same news release, the Sheriff's Office stated: “This order, which can place United States citizens in jail and/or take away their property was bestowed upon the American people by the unelected director of the CDC, Rochelle P. Walensky, after the duly elected United States Congress decided not to extend the moratorium.” Walensky was appointed, effective Jan. 20, as CDC director by President Joe Biden; the post does not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
On Friday afternoon, a joint statement was issued by Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine City Council President John Tate II and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, regarding the CDC order: “The Racine County sheriff’s department has stated that they will continue to carry out evictions if orders are approved by a judge. We hope and expect that Racine’s circuit court judges and law enforcement agencies will abide by the order, which carries the force of law, and honor the federal eviction moratorium for any and all residents who qualify for protection.”
In the Friday night news release, Schmaling elaborated on his position on evictions.
"Evictions are a legal decision conducted by a duly elected judge in the court of law," Schmaling wrote. "The Sheriff’s Office has no power to decide who is, or is not, evicted. The eviction process starts by a landlord initiating a lawsuit against a tenant. The landlord has the burden of production, and the tenant may respond to the allegations and defend their position of why they should not be evicted. Currently, tenants have the additional argument or defense of the eviction moratorium. Ultimately, the judge makes the legal decision of whether a tenant should be evicted.
"If the judge decides there should not be an eviction (because the landlord did not prove their case or the eviction moratorium would apply to the case), the judge would not order an eviction, the Sheriff’s Office would not receive any type of documentation of the non-order, and the Sheriff’s Office would take no action.
"If, however, the judge determines that the landlord has met their burden of production and the eviction moratorium did not apply in this case, the judge would order the eviction and issue a Writ of Restitution. Once the Sheriff’s Office received the Writ of Restitution, which is a legal order, the Sheriff’s Office is legally bound to carry out the judge’s order and conduct the eviction."