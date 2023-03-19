MOUNT PLEASANT — A motorist with a long history of driving offenses — and no valid license — has been arrested on suspicion of driving more than 100 mph in another traffic incident.

Dean Burns, 35, of Kenosha was taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly driving recklessly through an area police say has been a hotbed of traffic mishaps.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office nabbed Burns near Green Bay Road and Durand Avenue after a deputy said he clocked the suspect’s vehicle traveling 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in announcing the arrest. “If you drive recklessly, a deputy will stop you, arrest you and take you to jail.”

Burns was booked on suspicion of operating after revocation, speeding, reckless driving, driving without insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is Burns’ 17th incident of driving after having his license revoked. Officials said he has not had a valid driver’s license since 2015.

According the department’s announcement, Burns was driving southbound in a black Hyundai Santa Fe about 11:30 a.m. Monday when he was clocked at more than 100 mph.

The deputy also reported finding a marijuana pipe inside the vehicle.

Burns was booked into the Racine County Jail on a cash bail of $1,554.

