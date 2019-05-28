Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced the following County Jail promotions on Tuesday: Corrections Officers Cory Hesthaven and Yusef Lowery have been promoted to corrections sergeants.

Hestaven’s promotion is effective immediately. Lowery’s promotion will be effective July 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments