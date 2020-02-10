Sheriff announces promotion

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Monday announced that Deputy Andrew Sparks has been promoted to the rank of investigator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sparks has served 19 years with Racine County. He spent 15 years as a dispatcher and in 2016 was hired by the Sheriff Office as a deputy. He has served as a patrol deputy and the department's domestic violence specialist.

Sparks holds the rank of chief warrant officer two in the U.S. Army, for which he has served for 20 years and completed three deployments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0