BRISTOL — One person was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 Friday night, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Bristol Fire Department were called to the 21600 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) for a report of a crash that may have resulted from reckless driving.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Department, the vehicles involved included a GMC pickup truck and a Jeep sport utility vehicle. Both vehicles were reported to be traveling east on Highway 50 at the time of the crash.

A single person occupied the pickup. The Jeep SUV contained four occupants, all of whom needed to be extricated and one of whom was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

The remaining victims were initially transported to hospitals in the Kenosha area and in Burlington via ambulances and some were subsequently transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification to families, sheriff's officials said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Friday night, but alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor, sheriff's  officials said. The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation.

Fire and rescue personnel from Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, Kansasville and Flight for Life's ground transport crew also responded to assist at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for several hours Friday while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

