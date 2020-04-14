Sheriff: 1 Racine County Jail employee has recovered from COVID-19; no inmates diagnosed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — One Racine County Jail employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but no inmates have tested positive, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon. No inmates were in quarantine because of coronavirus concerns either, as of Tuesday afternoon.

That employee was "immediately quarantined" after their test came back positive, according to the Sheriff's Office. The employee has recovered and is expected to return to work soon.

“Due to the proactive and aggressive steps undertaken by the staff of Racine County Sheriff’s Office, we remain healthy and committed to serving our community," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Precautions taken to reduce the risk of an outbreak include:

Reducing the jail population by one-fourth, and all non-violent arrests have been suspended since March 14;

The temperatures of staff and inmates are being monitored;

Two isolation and two quarantine floors have been created;

Upon admissions, all new inmates are quarantined;

All incoming staff and inmate workers wear masks, and inmates wear masks while outside of their dayrooms;

All workstations have been supplied with hand sanitizer; and

Sanitation occurs five times daily.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.