UNION GROVE — Shepherds College, a post-secondary school for students with intellectual disabilities at 1805 15th Ave., is scheduled to hold a community open house from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.
Tours of campus will be given every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. People should arrive at the Findley Center at the front of campus to begin the tour.
There will be opportunities to meet the students, talk with staff, learn about their groundbreaking program and shop in the campus store. The Shepherds College greenhouse will be open for the Spring Plant Sale during the tours.
Visitors will receive a coupon for a free 12-ounce drip coffee at Shepherds Community Café at the end of the tour.
