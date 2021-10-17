ShelfGenie provides high-quality, innovative shelving solutions for your home

“We work as a team and are in close communication with each other to make sure the client’s needs are met and that everything runs smoothly,” Lueck said. Once custom measurements are taken, ShelfGenie sends the order to the manufacturing plant just south of Birmingham, Alabama.

When manufacturing is complete, the product is shipped to the installers, it’s inspected for quality control and ShelfGenie reaches out to the client to schedule the install.

Depending upon the complexity of the project, the entire process typically takes 8-12 weeks to complete. ShelfGenie offers a limited lifetime warranty on parts and installation for the Designer Series (solid wood) and Classic Series (select birch); and a three-year warranty on their Basic Series (basic grade Baltic birch).

Lueck said he loves hearing from clients about the positive improvement ShelfGenie products have on their lives.

“We commonly hear about how we’ve increased usable storage space and how much easier access is because they don’t have to bend down so far or get on their knees to retrieve something from the back of the cabinet. At the end of the day, it’s about making people’s lives simpler and better. It feels really good to provide a service that does just that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0