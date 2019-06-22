{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — A shed and a garage were destroyed in a fire Friday evening, according to a press release from the Somers Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to 401 100th Ave. at 7:50 p.m. Friday, and found the shed and garage to be fully engulfed. The Somers Fire Department got the fire under control within 20 minutes of receiving the call and quickly extinguished the fire.

The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was requested to the scene to investigate, but the cause remained undetermined as of Saturday.

Both buildings are total losses, but neither had items of significant value in them at the time of the fire. The estimated value of the loss was not available as of Saturday. The last fire fighters on scene left just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Agencies Assisting Somers Fire Department at the incident were Kenosha Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue Department, South Shore Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, Zion Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

