Sheboygan woman cited for first offense OWI in I-94 crash
Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

RACINE COUNTY — A crash Saturday night on Interstate 94 led to a 47-year-old Sheboygan woman being extricated from her vehicle and taken from the accident scene by medical helicopter.

The woman, who had been driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty, has been issued multiple citations, including first offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.

At 8:28 p.m., Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a crash on northbound I-94 near Highway 11.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. James D. Evans reported that the crash was reported as a “vehicle on its side and a semi running over it.”

Responding deputies found a tractor-trailer pinning the badly damaged Jeep against a retaining wall, Evans said. “The driver of the Jeep … was extricated … and taken via Flight for Life to the hospital.”

Evans noted that a subsequent investigation uncovered that the woman driving the Jeep “had struck a construction trailer with an electronic sign board, causing her Jeep to roll onto its passenger side, slide into traffic, and then crash with the tractor-trailer.”

Both drivers were injured in the incident, Evans said.

