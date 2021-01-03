Carol Hall almost made it to 90.

The 89-year-old Racine native had amazed her children and doctors with her health for years. One of her five kids, Kate Venturini, said she repeatedly took her mom to doctor’s appointments because Hall worriedly thought something might be wrong with her health despite it being near-perfect.

She remained “super sharp, very healthy” even in her later years and after her husband of 53 years, Bill Hall, died after a battle with Alzheimer’s in 2006. “She was very independent. She lived on her own,” Venturini said.

Her family went to great lengths to protect her. Venturini would go grocery shopping for her mom. When they gathered, they would socially distance in front of Hall’s condo — despite Hall’s protests, complaining, “This is ridiculous; I need a hug.”

“I think the human connection part has been hardest on the elderly,” Venturini said of the pandemic’s side effects, laughing at the memory of the time her mom broke the rules and went grocery shopping (with a mask) on her own.

With games of mahjong and bridge effectively banned during the pandemic, Hall’s octogenarian girlfriends still got together every Thursday with Zoom calls.

Through the spring, Hall had avoided the coronavirus. But then she got pancreatitis.

According to official estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7,000 Americans caught COVID while being treated for other conditions at hospitals just between mid-May and mid-July. Hall’s family thinks she is one of them.

After a four-day stint in the hospital for the pancreatitis, Hall was discharged. Soon after, her kids had her readmitted.

She had come home to her condo tired, having eaten no solid food for four days. It would be a few days before her caretakers — Venturini, another of Hall’s daughters and a granddaughter — realized she wasn’t getting better.

“She went to the hospital with pancreatitis and came home with COVID, we think,” Venturini said, although it’s pretty much impossible to prove when or how someone contracted the novel coronavirus.

From there, Venturini said it became “kind of the same story a lot of people had.”

Hall was in the hospital for several weeks. “They tried different things,” Venturini said. “The last step was the ventilator and that wasn’t working.” Venturini and one of her sisters was in the room when Hall took her last breath on July 16, 2020. Her 90th birthday would’ve been next month, Feb. 4.

The speed of the decline is what still has the family shaken. Maybe 50 days before her death, Hall was fine. Now, she’s gone.

“Without the pancreatitis, she would have had more of a fighting case,” Venturini said. “People say she was 89. But she was a very healthy, young 89. As weird as it sounds, we didn’t expect it. We knew it could happen. It was kind of shocking.”

