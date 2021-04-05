MOUNT PLEASANT — Ashley Buchkoe stood in front of her small desk in the basement of her Mount Pleasant home.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s where I get my work done,” Buchkoe, 32, said, taking a seat at her workspace, where the materials she uses for her products sat in neatly organized, pastel drawers.

Buchkoe is the owner of The Two Little Peas, a handmade baby goods shop.

Above the basement, her 3-year-old son, Porter, ran across the living room and kitchen. His footsteps could be heard in hard thumps and his laughter echoed. Her daughter, Piper, 2, was asleep on the top floor.

It’s something Buchkoe wouldn’t get if she was still working full-time as an insurance and billing specialist.

“They love having me home now,” Buchkoe said of her two children. “I never imagined I would be a stay-at-home, work-from-home mom, whatever you want to call it — but I love it.”

With moms in mind

The Two Little Peas — the nickname of Buchkoe’s two children, whose names both start with the letter “P” — opened in January 2020 after a few months of experimenting.

Everything Buchkoe sells in her shop is handmade by her (except for some silicone tableware) and created with moms in mind.

The first item Buchkoe made was a teething necklace, because “Piper used to grab my necklace and chew it up.” Now she’s moved on to teethers, pacifier clips and alphabet sets.

“I really just wanted to create things that made my life easier,” Buchkoe said, “and I knew it would make other moms’ lives easier, and also be creative and fun.”

Buchkoe also runs a blog, the Wisco Mama (thewiscomama.com), and is starting up a retail shop called Thrifty Little Babe (facebook.com/thriftylittlebabe).

A creative outlet

“I always knew I wanted to start my own business, just really never knew what I wanted to do,” Buchkoe said.

The answer became clear after her children were born.

Buchkoe said she has struggled with infertility and has gone through in vitro fertilization. Through IVF, Buchkoe lost a set of twins, but it also helped her give birth to Porter.

She said she and her husband, Michael, decided not to go through IVF again and had Piper naturally.

“When I was pregnant with her, I started kind of going through prepartum depression, like anxiety, all that,” Buchkoe said. “Whenever she came, I was nursing her, and kind of went through postpartum, and just needed a creative outlet.”

Making her own baby products was “a hobby that kind of turned into a passion that spiraled into the Two Little Peas,” Buchkoe said.

“It really just helped me kind of get through that time,” she said.

Working together

Buchkoe recalled needing to make about 30 teethers for wholesale. So, she recruited her grandmother, Mary Pritt. The two knocked out the order in about a day.

Buchkoe said she got her creative genes from Pritt, an art teacher in West Virginia who also previously owned several ceramics shops.

Of her granddaughter following in her footsteps: “I love it,” Pritt said. “It’s fantastic and brings out her creativity. I see it becoming a great success.”

Buchkoe’s husband, Michael, also went through the same journey of changing careers to pursue a dream.

“I wouldn’t be able to be doing what I am, and taking this on, without my husband,” Buchkoe said.

The help of social media

On Instagram (@thetwolittlepeas), The Two Little Peas has more than 5,000 followers. Buchkoe said her social media platforms and blog have helped her get connected with other moms.

Buchkoe enlists moms around the area to be her “brand ambassadors,” testing her products for her and photographing their children using the products.

But it goes beyond business. Buchkoe, who isn’t from Racine, said her platforms have helped her meet local moms and make friends.

A happenstance encounter where Buchkoe wanted to buy a stroller off Facebook Marketplace led her to meet Patty Kind, a photographer in Milwaukee.

Buchkoe and Kind became quick friends because they are both young moms who own their own business.

“We really connected at a motherhood level,” Kind said. “It’s been cool to feel like you have someone else to relate to, share experiences with.”

