RACINE — No one is more surprised that Gretchen Herrmann is a champion powerlifter than Gretchen Herrmann.
Herrmann placed first in her age category (she is 61) at the USA Powerlifting Wisconsin state competition at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, where she bench-pressed 67.5 kilograms, approximately 148.5 pounds, setting a state record.
She then placed first in her category at the Bench Nationals competition in Pennsylvania, bench-pressing 77.5 kilograms, about 170 pounds. As a national champion, she could be invited to the World Open Bench Press Championships in May, which are to be held in Tokyo.
When asked if she was athletic before she took up powerlifting five years ago, Herrmann said “no” almost a dozen times.
“It’s a constant source of making me laugh,” said Herrmann. “The people who knew me in high school would share the laughter. I was a theatre geek, a music geek.”
“If somebody had said when I was 25 that I would be doing this, I would have looked at them like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about,’ “ she said.
Powering Up
Herrmann was introduced to the sport by a friend of hers who was training with Ernie Zuberbuehler. Zuberbuehler’s finished basement in Mount Pleasant has been converted into a weight room where he coaches his clients one on one.
Herrmann decided to give it a shot; at the time she was concerned about keeping up her strength as she aged. Also, she was working as a caterer and found the job was wearing her out.
“Caterers spend their entire, very long days on their feet,” said Herrmann. “I was just miserable — my feet hurt, my legs hurt, my back hurt. And I wanted to overcome that.”
Herrmann, who now works in Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s office, said as an introvert, activities involving large groups of people wear her out. She started weight training and found that she liked it
“It’s just me and heavy stuff,” she said. “I can see what I can do.”
In a way, coming into weightlifting without knowledge of the sport helped her keep going and not get discouraged.
“When I started, I had no idea if I was good at this or awful at this. I still kind of don’t (know),” she said. “I had no frame of reference. I couldn’t put myself down and my head didn’t get big (as she got better) because I didn’t think it was all that special.”
She signed up to compete in the state competition because it was at Horlick and she wouldn’t have to travel. For the national competition, some of her sisters and a nephew tagged along to Pennsylvania wearing bright blue “Racine Machine” T-shirts with her state bench press record.
“They can’t put that person who lifts heavy stuff with the sister they grew up with, but they’re really proud,” said Herrmann. “My mom is still worried that I’m going to hurt myself.”
She discovered she could be competitive when Zuberbuehler told her she was the second strongest woman he trains.
“At that moment, something clicked in my head like, “Oh no, I will not be the second strongest — I will be the strongest,” she said. “Never in a million years would I have thought I would take the bait on that one.”
But while that competitive streak kicks in once in a while, Herrmann said she’s mainly competing with herself. And as she’s gained strength and continued to push herself, she’s found a new source of confidence.
“It’s heavy, but it’s not hard,” she said, which has become her mantra. “You add just a couple more pounds — you add that extra two pounds — you feel pretty damn good about it.”